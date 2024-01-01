2022 GMC Sierra 3500

Menu
<b>Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off-Road Suspension, Power Pedals, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> Compare at $84760 - Our Price is just $81500! <br> <br> Better, stronger, lighter, and more capable than ever, this all new GMC Sierra HD is here to shake things up. This 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Fort St John. <br> <br>The GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, youll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with its expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 3500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 77,375 kms. Its red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Sierra 3500HDs trim level is AT4. Get ready to shred with this Sierra HD AT4, complete with an off-road suspension package, skid plates, hill descent control, red recovery hooks, a spray on bedliner and a blacked-out front grille. This sweet truck also comes with leather cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, signature LED lighting, a larger 8 inch touchscreen premium infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability, stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry and a remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting. Additionally, this truck also comes with a useful rear vision camera with hitch guidance, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and a ProGrade trailering system with an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off-road Suspension, Power Pedals, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Power Options

Power pedals

Mechanical

Trailering equipment
Off-Road Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G LTE

