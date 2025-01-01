Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan? Check out this stunning 2022 Honda Civic Sport, now available at Fort Motors! This eye-catching red Civic is a real head-turner, boasting a sleek design and a comfortable interior. With only 84,168 KM on the odometer, this Civic is ready for many more adventures on the road. Its the perfect blend of practicality and sporty flair, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes or weekend getaways.</p> <p>This Civic Sport is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Youll enjoy a smooth ride thanks to its variable transmission and front-wheel drive. The interior is equipped with modern technology and comfort features, ensuring a pleasant journey for both the driver and passengers. This Civic is ready to impress!</p> <p>Here are five features that make this 2022 Honda Civic Sport stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Heated Leather Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy ultimate comfort on those chilly Canadian mornings.</li> <li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in with the express open/close sliding and tilting glass sunroof.</li> <li><strong>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto:</strong> Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for navigation, music, and more.</li> <li><strong>Blind Spot Information System:</strong> Stay safe with this helpful feature that alerts you to vehicles in your blind spot.</li> <li><strong>Sport Mode:</strong> Take control of your drive with the sport mode.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Honda Civic

84,168 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Civic

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12616968

2022 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 12616968
  2. 12616968
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,168KM
VIN 2HGFE2F51NH102230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan? Check out this stunning 2022 Honda Civic Sport, now available at Fort Motors! This eye-catching red Civic is a real head-turner, boasting a sleek design and a comfortable interior. With only 84,168 KM on the odometer, this Civic is ready for many more adventures on the road. It's the perfect blend of practicality and sporty flair, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes or weekend getaways.


This Civic Sport is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll enjoy a smooth ride thanks to its variable transmission and front-wheel drive. The interior is equipped with modern technology and comfort features, ensuring a pleasant journey for both the driver and passengers. This Civic is ready to impress!


Here are five features that make this 2022 Honda Civic Sport stand out:


  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort on those chilly Canadian mornings.
  • Sunroof: Let the sunshine in with the express open/close sliding and tilting glass sunroof.
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for navigation, music, and more.
  • Blind Spot Information System: Stay safe with this helpful feature that alerts you to vehicles in your blind spot.
  • Sport Mode: Take control of your drive with the sport mode.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
3.94 Axle Ratio
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC -inc: Port injection
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

Metallic Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 235/40R18 91W AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" colour touchscreen, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) an...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2012 RAM 3500 Longhorn for sale in Fort St John, BC
2012 RAM 3500 Longhorn 223,595 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sport for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Honda Civic Sport 84,168 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-350 4X4 CREW CAB PICKUP/ for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Ford F-350 4X4 CREW CAB PICKUP/ 116,388 KM $83,500 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2022 Honda Civic