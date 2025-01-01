$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Sport
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,168 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan? Check out this stunning 2022 Honda Civic Sport, now available at Fort Motors! This eye-catching red Civic is a real head-turner, boasting a sleek design and a comfortable interior. With only 84,168 KM on the odometer, this Civic is ready for many more adventures on the road. It's the perfect blend of practicality and sporty flair, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes or weekend getaways.
This Civic Sport is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll enjoy a smooth ride thanks to its variable transmission and front-wheel drive. The interior is equipped with modern technology and comfort features, ensuring a pleasant journey for both the driver and passengers. This Civic is ready to impress!
Here are five features that make this 2022 Honda Civic Sport stand out:
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort on those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in with the express open/close sliding and tilting glass sunroof.
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for navigation, music, and more.
- Blind Spot Information System: Stay safe with this helpful feature that alerts you to vehicles in your blind spot.
- Sport Mode: Take control of your drive with the sport mode.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
