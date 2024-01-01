$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Hyundai KONA
Preferred AWD - Heated Seats
2022 Hyundai KONA
Preferred AWD - Heated Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
49,503KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8K2CAB4NU781475
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W81475
- Mileage 49,503 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi!
Prepared for adventure, you can take this Kona out to connect with nature without ever losing connection to our high paced society. This 2022 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for life's next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This SUV has 49,503 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kona's trim level is Preferred AWD. Upgrade to this Preferred Kona with wi-fi, heated steering wheel, remote start, and blind spot assist for added luxury and driver assistance. This Kona is also equipped with an advanced safety suite that includes lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and driver monitoring. Additional features for comfort and convenience include comfortable include heated seats, power windows, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a rearview camera. The cozy cabin stays connected with a touchscreen infotainment system including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless connectivity, hands free Bluetooth, and streaming audio. This Kona is also brimming with style, sporting stylish aluminum wheels, black trim, and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wi-fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Prepared for adventure, you can take this Kona out to connect with nature without ever losing connection to our high paced society. This 2022 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for life's next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This SUV has 49,503 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kona's trim level is Preferred AWD. Upgrade to this Preferred Kona with wi-fi, heated steering wheel, remote start, and blind spot assist for added luxury and driver assistance. This Kona is also equipped with an advanced safety suite that includes lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and driver monitoring. Additional features for comfort and convenience include comfortable include heated seats, power windows, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a rearview camera. The cozy cabin stays connected with a touchscreen infotainment system including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless connectivity, hands free Bluetooth, and streaming audio. This Kona is also brimming with style, sporting stylish aluminum wheels, black trim, and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wi-fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fort Motors
2020 Ford Expedition Limited Max - Navigation 115,608 KM $55,500 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge ST AWD - Navigation - Cooled Seats 112,709 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Suburban Premier - Navigation 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Email Fort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2022 Hyundai KONA