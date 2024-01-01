Menu
Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi!

Prepared for adventure, you can take this Kona out to connect with nature without ever losing connection to our high paced society. This 2022 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for lifes next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This SUV has 49,503 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Konas trim level is Preferred AWD. Upgrade to this Preferred Kona with wi-fi, heated steering wheel, remote start, and blind spot assist for added luxury and driver assistance. This Kona is also equipped with an advanced safety suite that includes lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and driver monitoring. Additional features for comfort and convenience include comfortable include heated seats, power windows, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a rearview camera. The cozy cabin stays connected with a touchscreen infotainment system including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless connectivity, hands free Bluetooth, and streaming audio. This Kona is also brimming with style, sporting stylish aluminum wheels, black trim, and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wi-fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.

49,503 KM

Preferred AWD - Heated Seats

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

49,503KM
Used
VIN KM8K2CAB4NU781475

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W81475
  • Mileage 49,503 KM

Vehicle Description

Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi!

Prepared for adventure, you can take this Kona out to connect with nature without ever losing connection to our high paced society. This 2022 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for life's next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This SUV has 49,503 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Kona's trim level is Preferred AWD. Upgrade to this Preferred Kona with wi-fi, heated steering wheel, remote start, and blind spot assist for added luxury and driver assistance. This Kona is also equipped with an advanced safety suite that includes lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and driver monitoring. Additional features for comfort and convenience include comfortable include heated seats, power windows, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a rearview camera. The cozy cabin stays connected with a touchscreen infotainment system including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless connectivity, hands free Bluetooth, and streaming audio. This Kona is also brimming with style, sporting stylish aluminum wheels, black trim, and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wi-fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

