$49,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
Series III
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
Series III
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,682 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV that can handle anything Canada throws your way? Carpages.ca has a stunning used 2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series III, ready to elevate your driving experience. This impressive SUV boasts a powerful 4-wheel drive system, perfect for tackling snowy roads and off-road adventures. With only 112,682 KM on the odometer, this Wagoneer is just getting started on its journey.
Step inside and you'll be greeted by a world of comfort and technology. The Series III trim is packed with premium features designed to make every drive a pleasure. From the heated and ventilated front seats to the advanced driver-assistance systems, this Wagoneer is designed to keep you and your passengers safe and entertained. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV!
Here are five features that make this 2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series III stand out:
- Head-Up Display: Keeps vital information right in your line of sight, so you can stay focused on the road.
- Adaptive Cruise Control: Makes highway driving a breeze by automatically adjusting your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front.
- Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel: Provides a touch of luxury and warmth on those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive: Ensures confident handling in all weather conditions.
- Power Liftgate: Makes loading and unloading cargo effortless.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fort Motors
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
250-785-6661