Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV that can handle anything Canada throws your way? Carpages.ca has a stunning used 2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series III, ready to elevate your driving experience. This impressive SUV boasts a powerful 4-wheel drive system, perfect for tackling snowy roads and off-road adventures. With only 112,682 KM on the odometer, this Wagoneer is just getting started on its journey.</p> <p>Step inside and youll be greeted by a world of comfort and technology. The Series III trim is packed with premium features designed to make every drive a pleasure. From the heated and ventilated front seats to the advanced driver-assistance systems, this Wagoneer is designed to keep you and your passengers safe and entertained. Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV!</p> <p>Here are five features that make this 2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series III stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Head-Up Display:</strong> Keeps vital information right in your line of sight, so you can stay focused on the road.</li> <li><strong>Adaptive Cruise Control:</strong> Makes highway driving a breeze by automatically adjusting your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel:</strong> Provides a touch of luxury and warmth on those chilly Canadian mornings.</li> <li><strong>Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive:</strong> Ensures confident handling in all weather conditions.</li> <li><strong>Power Liftgate:</strong> Makes loading and unloading cargo effortless.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

112,682 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

Series III

Watch This Vehicle
13487270

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

Series III

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,682KM
VIN 1C4SJVDT5NS132500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,682 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV that can handle anything Canada throws your way? Carpages.ca has a stunning used 2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series III, ready to elevate your driving experience. This impressive SUV boasts a powerful 4-wheel drive system, perfect for tackling snowy roads and off-road adventures. With only 112,682 KM on the odometer, this Wagoneer is just getting started on its journey.


Step inside and you'll be greeted by a world of comfort and technology. The Series III trim is packed with premium features designed to make every drive a pleasure. From the heated and ventilated front seats to the advanced driver-assistance systems, this Wagoneer is designed to keep you and your passengers safe and entertained. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV!


Here are five features that make this 2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series III stand out:


  • Head-Up Display: Keeps vital information right in your line of sight, so you can stay focused on the road.
  • Adaptive Cruise Control: Makes highway driving a breeze by automatically adjusting your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front.
  • Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel: Provides a touch of luxury and warmth on those chilly Canadian mornings.
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive: Ensures confident handling in all weather conditions.
  • Power Liftgate: Makes loading and unloading cargo effortless.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Normal Duty Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.7L V8 w/eTorque
GVWR: 3,492 kg (7,700 lb)
100.3 L Fuel Tank
3.21 Final Drive Ratio
707.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 0.39 kWh Capacity
Front And Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Mobile hotspot internet access
Leather Door Trim Insert
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Forward Collision Warning-Plus

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Connected Travel & Traffic Services Real-Time Traffic Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2017 Jeep Compass Base for sale in Fort St John, BC
2017 Jeep Compass Base 102,783 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford Expedition Tremor for sale in Fort St John, BC
2025 Ford Expedition Tremor 6,012 KM $98,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Platinum for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Platinum 101,143 KM $82,995 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2022 Jeep Wagoneer