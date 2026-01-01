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<p>Experience unparalleled luxury and capability with this exceptional used 2022 Lincoln Navigator Reserve, now available at Fort Motors. This sophisticated SUV is designed to elevate every journey, whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a cross-country adventure. Its commanding presence is matched by a meticulously crafted interior, offering a sanctuary of comfort and advanced technology for you and your passengers. With only 93,879 kilometers on the odometer, this Navigator Reserve is ready to deliver years of premium driving experiences.</p> <p>Step inside and discover a world of refined amenities and thoughtful design. The spacious cabin is appointed with premium materials, creating an atmosphere of pure indulgence. From the advanced infotainment system to the intuitive driver-assist features, every detail has been engineered to enhance your driving pleasure and peace of mind. This 2022 Lincoln Navigator Reserve is more than just a vehicle; its a statement of sophistication and a testament to Fort Motors commitment to offering the finest pre-owned luxury vehicles.</p> <p>Here are five of the most exciting features that make this 2022 Lincoln Navigator Reserve stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Lincoln Co-Pilot360™ 2.0 with Advanced Driver-Assist Systems:</strong> Experience a new level of confidence with a suite of intelligent safety features, including Lane Centering Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, and Rear Cross-Traffic Braking, designed to keep you and your loved ones protected.</li> <li><strong>Panoramic Vista Roof® with Power Sunshade:</strong> Immerse yourself in the open air and natural light with the expansive dual-panel glass sunroof, offering breathtaking views and an airy, spacious feel for all occupants.</li> <li><strong>Power/Illuminated Running Boards:</strong> Effortlessly enter and exit this commanding SUV with the stylish and functional power-deploying running boards that illuminate for added visibility and convenience.</li> <li><strong>Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control:</strong> Enjoy a more relaxed driving experience on the highway as this advanced system automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a set following distance from the vehicle ahead, even coming to a complete stop.</li> <li><strong>14-Speaker Revel® Ultima Audio System:</strong> Indulge your senses with an immersive, concert-hall-quality sound experience, delivering crystal-clear audio and rich bass for every passenger.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Lincoln Navigator

93,879 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve

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14509123

2022 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
93,879KM
VIN 5LMJJ2LTXNEL05429

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y05429
  • Mileage 93,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience unparalleled luxury and capability with this exceptional used 2022 Lincoln Navigator Reserve, now available at Fort Motors. This sophisticated SUV is designed to elevate every journey, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a cross-country adventure. Its commanding presence is matched by a meticulously crafted interior, offering a sanctuary of comfort and advanced technology for you and your passengers. With only 93,879 kilometers on the odometer, this Navigator Reserve is ready to deliver years of premium driving experiences.


Step inside and discover a world of refined amenities and thoughtful design. The spacious cabin is appointed with premium materials, creating an atmosphere of pure indulgence. From the advanced infotainment system to the intuitive driver-assist features, every detail has been engineered to enhance your driving pleasure and peace of mind. This 2022 Lincoln Navigator Reserve is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement of sophistication and a testament to Fort Motors' commitment to offering the finest pre-owned luxury vehicles.


Here are five of the most exciting features that make this 2022 Lincoln Navigator Reserve stand out:


  • Lincoln Co-Pilot360™ 2.0 with Advanced Driver-Assist Systems: Experience a new level of confidence with a suite of intelligent safety features, including Lane Centering Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, and Rear Cross-Traffic Braking, designed to keep you and your loved ones protected.
  • Panoramic Vista Roof® with Power Sunshade: Immerse yourself in the open air and natural light with the expansive dual-panel glass sunroof, offering breathtaking views and an airy, spacious feel for all occupants.
  • Power/Illuminated Running Boards: Effortlessly enter and exit this commanding SUV with the stylish and functional power-deploying running boards that illuminate for added visibility and convenience.
  • Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control: Enjoy a more relaxed driving experience on the highway as this advanced system automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a set following distance from the vehicle ahead, even coming to a complete stop.
  • 14-Speaker Revel® Ultima Audio System: Indulge your senses with an immersive, concert-hall-quality sound experience, delivering crystal-clear audio and rich bass for every passenger.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
GVWR: 3,459 kg (7,625 lb) Payload Package
78-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class IV w/4-Pin & 7-Pin Connectors
Smart Trailer Tow
Engine: 3.5L Twin-Turbocharged V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology
743.9 Kgs Maximum Payload
89.3 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Trailer Sway Control
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Power/Illuminated Running Boards
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 285/45R22 AS BSW
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Lincoln Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leatherette/Genuine Wood Console Insert and Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents
Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Power w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.0 - Lane Centering Assist
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.0 - Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.0 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.0 - Active Park Assist 2.0 Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.0 - Rear Cross-Traffic Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Premium Amplifier
Streaming Audio
14 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2022 Lincoln Navigator