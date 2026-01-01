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2022 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve
2022 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y05429
- Mileage 93,879 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience unparalleled luxury and capability with this exceptional used 2022 Lincoln Navigator Reserve, now available at Fort Motors. This sophisticated SUV is designed to elevate every journey, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a cross-country adventure. Its commanding presence is matched by a meticulously crafted interior, offering a sanctuary of comfort and advanced technology for you and your passengers. With only 93,879 kilometers on the odometer, this Navigator Reserve is ready to deliver years of premium driving experiences.
Step inside and discover a world of refined amenities and thoughtful design. The spacious cabin is appointed with premium materials, creating an atmosphere of pure indulgence. From the advanced infotainment system to the intuitive driver-assist features, every detail has been engineered to enhance your driving pleasure and peace of mind. This 2022 Lincoln Navigator Reserve is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement of sophistication and a testament to Fort Motors' commitment to offering the finest pre-owned luxury vehicles.
Here are five of the most exciting features that make this 2022 Lincoln Navigator Reserve stand out:
- Lincoln Co-Pilot360™ 2.0 with Advanced Driver-Assist Systems: Experience a new level of confidence with a suite of intelligent safety features, including Lane Centering Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, and Rear Cross-Traffic Braking, designed to keep you and your loved ones protected.
- Panoramic Vista Roof® with Power Sunshade: Immerse yourself in the open air and natural light with the expansive dual-panel glass sunroof, offering breathtaking views and an airy, spacious feel for all occupants.
- Power/Illuminated Running Boards: Effortlessly enter and exit this commanding SUV with the stylish and functional power-deploying running boards that illuminate for added visibility and convenience.
- Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control: Enjoy a more relaxed driving experience on the highway as this advanced system automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a set following distance from the vehicle ahead, even coming to a complete stop.
- 14-Speaker Revel® Ultima Audio System: Indulge your senses with an immersive, concert-hall-quality sound experience, delivering crystal-clear audio and rich bass for every passenger.
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