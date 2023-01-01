$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 RAM 3500
Longhorn - Navigation - Cooled Seats
2022 RAM 3500
Longhorn - Navigation - Cooled Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
27,884KM
Used
VIN 3C63RRKL4NG403049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V03049
- Mileage 27,884 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul trip, this Ram 3500 HD gets the job done with ease. This 2022 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Endlessly capable, this 2022 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its classic Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your work day more enjoyable. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 27,884 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Longhorn. This Ram 3500 Longhorn has unrelenting capability and a sophisticated western interior that features premium equipment like cooled and heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, heated rear seats, and a powerful premium audio system. Additional luxuries include Uconnect 4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen that's paired with navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and SiriusXM, exclusive aluminum wheels, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, proximity keyless entry with remote start, LED cargo bed lights and a spray in bed liner, a class V hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, dual zone climate control, premium LED headlights and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63RRKL4NG403049.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Spray in Bedliner
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Cargo Box Lights
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
2022 RAM 3500