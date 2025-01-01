Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this stunning 2022 Toyota Corolla LE, now available at Fort Motors! This sleek blue sedan is ready to hit the road with only 51,591 KM on the odometer. The Corolla is renowned for its dependability and this one is packed with features designed to make your daily commute or weekend adventures comfortable and safe.</p> <p>This Corolla LE boasts a smooth CVT transmission and front-wheel drive, offering a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. Inside, youll find a well-appointed cabin with comfortable seating and modern conveniences. From its advanced safety features to its practical design, this Corolla is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a dependable and stylish vehicle.</p> <p>Here are some of the standout features that make this 2022 Toyota Corolla LE a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Stay aware of your surroundings with this helpful safety feature.</li> <li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Enjoy cozy comfort even on the coldest Canadian mornings.</li> <li><strong>Back-Up Camera:</strong> Make parking and maneuvering a breeze with this convenient feature.</li> <li><strong>Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control:</strong> Cruise with confidence, knowing your car can adapt to changing traffic conditions.</li> <li><strong>Pre-Collision System:</strong> Drive with added peace of mind, knowing this system can help mitigate potential collisions.</li> </ul> <p>Visit Fort Motors today to experience this exceptional Corolla for yourself!</p> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Toyota Corolla

51,591 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle
13144312

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 13144312
  2. 13144312
  3. 13144312
  4. 13144312
  5. 13144312
  6. 13144312
  7. 13144312
  8. 13144312
  9. 13144312
  10. 13144312
  11. 13144312
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,591KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE9NP342628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,591 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this stunning 2022 Toyota Corolla LE, now available at Fort Motors! This sleek blue sedan is ready to hit the road with only 51,591 KM on the odometer. The Corolla is renowned for its dependability and this one is packed with features designed to make your daily commute or weekend adventures comfortable and safe.


This Corolla LE boasts a smooth CVT transmission and front-wheel drive, offering a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin with comfortable seating and modern conveniences. From its advanced safety features to its practical design, this Corolla is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a dependable and stylish vehicle.


Here are some of the standout features that make this 2022 Toyota Corolla LE a must-see:


  • Blind Spot Monitor: Stay aware of your surroundings with this helpful safety feature.
  • Heated Front Seats: Enjoy cozy comfort even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
  • Back-Up Camera: Make parking and maneuvering a breeze with this convenient feature.
  • Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control: Cruise with confidence, knowing your car can adapt to changing traffic conditions.
  • Pre-Collision System: Drive with added peace of mind, knowing this system can help mitigate potential collisions.

Visit Fort Motors today to experience this exceptional Corolla for yourself!


Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
4.76 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: exhaust tip, continuously variable valve train mechanism and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline, driver seat manual adjustable height, driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft, passenger seat manual adjustable recline and passenger seat manual adjustable vertical adjustment
Analog Appearance
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Window Activation

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Exterior

Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat for sale in Fort St John, BC
2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat 5,710 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor for sale in Fort St John, BC
2023 Ford F-150 Tremor 82,326 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-150 FX4 for sale in Fort St John, BC
2012 Ford F-150 FX4 209,235 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2022 Toyota Corolla