2022 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,591 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this stunning 2022 Toyota Corolla LE, now available at Fort Motors! This sleek blue sedan is ready to hit the road with only 51,591 KM on the odometer. The Corolla is renowned for its dependability and this one is packed with features designed to make your daily commute or weekend adventures comfortable and safe.
This Corolla LE boasts a smooth CVT transmission and front-wheel drive, offering a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin with comfortable seating and modern conveniences. From its advanced safety features to its practical design, this Corolla is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a dependable and stylish vehicle.
Here are some of the standout features that make this 2022 Toyota Corolla LE a must-see:
- Blind Spot Monitor: Stay aware of your surroundings with this helpful safety feature.
- Heated Front Seats: Enjoy cozy comfort even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
- Back-Up Camera: Make parking and maneuvering a breeze with this convenient feature.
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control: Cruise with confidence, knowing your car can adapt to changing traffic conditions.
- Pre-Collision System: Drive with added peace of mind, knowing this system can help mitigate potential collisions.
Visit Fort Motors today to experience this exceptional Corolla for yourself!
