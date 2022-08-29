Menu
2022 TRAILTECH L370HD-16

0 KM

Details

$20,240

+ tax & licensing
$20,240

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2022 TRAILTECH L370HD-16

2022 TRAILTECH L370HD-16

L370HD-16

2022 TRAILTECH L370HD-16

L370HD-16

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Sale

$20,240

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9095197
  Stock #: 040496
  VIN: 2CUB48GE9M2040496

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Construction Trailer
  Stock # 040496
  Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-XXXX

250-785-6661

