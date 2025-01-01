$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Dodge Durango
GT RALLYE
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and stylish SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this used 2023 Dodge Durango GT RALLYE, now available at Fort Motors! This eye-catching blue SUV is ready for adventure, boasting a robust all-wheel-drive system and a fuel-efficient gasoline engine. With only 3000KM on the odometer, this Durango is practically brand new and offers a fantastic opportunity to own a top-of-the-line SUV without the new-car price tag. It's the perfect blend of practicality, performance, and modern features, making it ideal for families, weekend warriors, or anyone who appreciates a vehicle that stands out from the crowd.
This Durango GT RALLYE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are five that really stand out:
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
- Parkview Back-Up Camera and Parking Sensors: Navigate tight spots with ease and confidence.
- Blind Spot Detection: Provides an extra layer of safety on the road.
- Power Liftgate: Makes loading and unloading cargo a breeze.
- Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars: Ready for your next adventure, whether it's a ski trip or a camping getaway.
Visit Fort Motors today to experience the 2023 Dodge Durango GT RALLYE for yourself!
