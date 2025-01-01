Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a powerful and stylish SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this used 2023 Dodge Durango GT RALLYE, now available at Fort Motors! This eye-catching blue SUV is ready for adventure, boasting a robust all-wheel-drive system and a fuel-efficient gasoline engine. With only 3000KM on the odometer, this Durango is practically brand new and offers a fantastic opportunity to own a top-of-the-line SUV without the new-car price tag. Its the perfect blend of practicality, performance, and modern features, making it ideal for families, weekend warriors, or anyone who appreciates a vehicle that stands out from the crowd.</p> <p>This Durango GT RALLYE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are five that really stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest Canadian mornings.</li> <li><strong>Parkview Back-Up Camera and Parking Sensors:</strong> Navigate tight spots with ease and confidence.</li> <li><strong>Blind Spot Detection:</strong> Provides an extra layer of safety on the road.</li> <li><strong>Power Liftgate:</strong> Makes loading and unloading cargo a breeze.</li> <li><strong>Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars:</strong> Ready for your next adventure, whether its a ski trip or a camping getaway.</li> </ul> <p>Visit Fort Motors today to experience the 2023 Dodge Durango GT RALLYE for yourself!</p> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Dodge Durango

3,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Dodge Durango

GT RALLYE

Watch This Vehicle
13287080

2023 Dodge Durango

GT RALLYE

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 13287080
  2. 13287080
  3. 13287080
  4. 13287080
  5. 13287080
  6. 13287080
  7. 13287080
  8. 13287080
  9. 13287080
  10. 13287080
  11. 13287080
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
3,000KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG0PC694142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and stylish SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this used 2023 Dodge Durango GT RALLYE, now available at Fort Motors! This eye-catching blue SUV is ready for adventure, boasting a robust all-wheel-drive system and a fuel-efficient gasoline engine. With only 3000KM on the odometer, this Durango is practically brand new and offers a fantastic opportunity to own a top-of-the-line SUV without the new-car price tag. It's the perfect blend of practicality, performance, and modern features, making it ideal for families, weekend warriors, or anyone who appreciates a vehicle that stands out from the crowd.


This Durango GT RALLYE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are five that really stand out:


  • Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera and Parking Sensors: Navigate tight spots with ease and confidence.
  • Blind Spot Detection: Provides an extra layer of safety on the road.
  • Power Liftgate: Makes loading and unloading cargo a breeze.
  • Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars: Ready for your next adventure, whether it's a ski trip or a camping getaway.

Visit Fort Motors today to experience the 2023 Dodge Durango GT RALLYE for yourself!


Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
658.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
Digital/Analog Appearance
Red Accent Stitching
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Hands-Free Phone Communication
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Driver And Passenger Heated Front Seat

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Cross Path Detection
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Platinum for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Platinum 34,222 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Fort St John, BC
2019 Ford Edge SEL 128,459 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Explorer Platinum for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Ford Explorer Platinum 106,606 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2023 Dodge Durango