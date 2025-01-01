$34,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Base 4x4
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour HOT PEPPER RED MET TINT CC
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X17452
- Mileage 39,958 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any terrain in style with this bold 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Base 4x4, now available at Fort Motors. This rugged SUV boasts a striking HOT PEPPER RED MET TINT CC exterior that turns heads wherever you go. With only 39,958KM on the odometer, this Bronco Sport is practically brand new, ready for your next adventure.
Step inside and experience the comfort and functionality of the Bronco Sport's spacious interior. Enjoy the convenience of features like a backup camera, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity. The Bronco Sport's 1.5L EcoBoost engine delivers impressive power and efficiency, while its 4-wheel drive system ensures you can tackle any road condition with confidence.
Here are five features that make this Bronco Sport stand out:
- HOT PEPPER RED MET TINT CC Exterior: Turn heads with this bold and eye-catching color.
- 4x4 Capability: Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to the Bronco Sport's 4-wheel drive system.
- 1.5L EcoBoost Engine: Enjoy impressive power and efficiency with this fuel-efficient engine.
- Backup Camera: Enjoy peace of mind and added safety with this essential feature.
- Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Base 4x4. Visit Fort Motors today for a test drive and experience the thrill of adventure firsthand.
