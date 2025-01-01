$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Badlands 4x4
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Badlands 4x4
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X16502
- Mileage 18,027 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for adventure? Check out this rugged 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4x4, now available at Fort Motors! This SUV is ready to tackle any terrain with its powerful 4-wheel drive system and off-road suspension. The iconic silver exterior is sure to turn heads, while the spacious interior offers comfort and convenience for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. With only 18,027 KM on the odometer, this Bronco Sport is practically brand new and ready for its next chapter.
This Bronco Sport Badlands is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll find a comfortable and stylish interior with heated sport contour bucket seats. Stay connected on the go with FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access. Safety is a priority, with features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and BLIS (Blind Spot Information System). Plus, the included block heater is perfect for those chilly Canadian winters.
Here are five standout features that make this Bronco Sport Badlands a must-see:
- Unstoppable Performance: The 4x4 system and off-road suspension are ready for any adventure.
- Connected Convenience: FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot keeps you connected wherever you go.
- Safety First: Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and BLIS provide peace of mind.
- Comfort and Style: Heated sport contour bucket seats offer a premium driving experience.
- Ready for Anything: The block heater ensures easy starts in cold weather.
