Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for adventure? Check out this rugged 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4x4, now available at Fort Motors! This SUV is ready to tackle any terrain with its powerful 4-wheel drive system and off-road suspension. The iconic silver exterior is sure to turn heads, while the spacious interior offers comfort and convenience for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. With only 18,027 KM on the odometer, this Bronco Sport is practically brand new and ready for its next chapter.</p> <p>This Bronco Sport Badlands is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Youll find a comfortable and stylish interior with heated sport contour bucket seats. Stay connected on the go with FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access. Safety is a priority, with features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and BLIS (Blind Spot Information System). Plus, the included block heater is perfect for those chilly Canadian winters.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this Bronco Sport Badlands a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Unstoppable Performance:</strong> The 4x4 system and off-road suspension are ready for any adventure.</li> <li><strong>Connected Convenience:</strong> FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot keeps you connected wherever you go.</li> <li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and BLIS provide peace of mind.</li> <li><strong>Comfort and Style:</strong> Heated sport contour bucket seats offer a premium driving experience.</li> <li><strong>Ready for Anything:</strong> The block heater ensures easy starts in cold weather.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

18,027 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Badlands 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
12628377

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Badlands 4x4

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 12628377
  2. 12628377
  3. 12628377
  4. 12628377
  5. 12628377
  6. 12628377
  7. 12628377
  8. 12628377
  9. 12628377
  10. 12628377
  11. 12628377
  12. 12628377
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,027KM
VIN 3FMCR9D91PRE16502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X16502
  • Mileage 18,027 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for adventure? Check out this rugged 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4x4, now available at Fort Motors! This SUV is ready to tackle any terrain with its powerful 4-wheel drive system and off-road suspension. The iconic silver exterior is sure to turn heads, while the spacious interior offers comfort and convenience for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. With only 18,027 KM on the odometer, this Bronco Sport is practically brand new and ready for its next chapter.


This Bronco Sport Badlands is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll find a comfortable and stylish interior with heated sport contour bucket seats. Stay connected on the go with FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access. Safety is a priority, with features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and BLIS (Blind Spot Information System). Plus, the included block heater is perfect for those chilly Canadian winters.


Here are five standout features that make this Bronco Sport Badlands a must-see:


  • Unstoppable Performance: The 4x4 system and off-road suspension are ready for any adventure.
  • Connected Convenience: FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot keeps you connected wherever you go.
  • Safety First: Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and BLIS provide peace of mind.
  • Comfort and Style: Heated sport contour bucket seats offer a premium driving experience.
  • Ready for Anything: The block heater ensures easy starts in cold weather.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
61 L Fuel Tank
Off-Road Suspension
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs)
4 Skid Plates
3.80 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
LED brakelights
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
6-Way Driver Seat
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect Tracker System
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.2.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
ICONIC SILVER
Transmission: 8-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle shifters
EBONY AREA 51
4G LTE WIFI HOTSPOT REMOVAL
4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT REMOVAL
UNSTOPPABLE CLOTH
EBONY/AREA 51, UNIQUE STYLE CLOTH HTD SPORT CONTOUR BUCKET SEATS -inc: colour accents, 8-way power driver (fore/aft, up/down, recline, lumbar) and 6-way manual passenger (fore/aft, up/down w/manual recline) seats
CV LOT MANAGEMENT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2023 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT for sale in Fort St John, BC
2023 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT 14,517 KM $89,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 3500 Longhorn for sale in Fort St John, BC
2012 RAM 3500 Longhorn 223,595 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sport for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Honda Civic Sport 84,168 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2023 Ford Bronco Sport