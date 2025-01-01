$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Expedition
TIMBERLINE 4X4
2023 Ford Expedition
TIMBERLINE 4X4
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,741 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this used 2023 Ford Expedition Timberline 4x4, now available at Fort Motors! This rugged SUV, painted in a sleek Oxford White, is built to handle both city streets and off-road trails. With only 9741KM on the odometer, this Expedition is practically brand new and ready to hit the road with you. It's the perfect blend of capability, comfort, and style, making it ideal for families and adventurers alike.
This Expedition Timberline is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are five highlights that will make you want to get behind the wheel:
- Panoramic Vista Roof: Enjoy breathtaking views and let the sunshine in with the expansive panoramic roof.
- Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package: Ready to haul? This package includes an integrated trailer brake controller and Pro Trailer Backup Assist, making towing a breeze.
- Heated and Ventilated Front Seats: Stay comfortable year-round with heated and ventilated front seats, ensuring a pleasant ride in any weather.
- Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System: Get where you need to go with ease using the intuitive voice-activated navigation system.
- Off-Road Suspension: Conquer any terrain with the Timberline's specialized off-road suspension, designed for maximum capability and control.
Visit Fort Motors today to experience the 2023 Ford Expedition Timberline 4x4 for yourself!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fort Motors
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
250-785-6661