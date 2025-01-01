Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for an SUV thats ready for any adventure? Check out this used 2023 Ford Expedition Timberline 4x4, now available at Fort Motors! This rugged SUV, painted in a sleek Oxford White, is built to handle both city streets and off-road trails. With only 9741KM on the odometer, this Expedition is practically brand new and ready to hit the road with you. Its the perfect blend of capability, comfort, and style, making it ideal for families and adventurers alike.</p> <p>This Expedition Timberline is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are five highlights that will make you want to get behind the wheel:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Panoramic Vista Roof:</strong> Enjoy breathtaking views and let the sunshine in with the expansive panoramic roof.</li> <li><strong>Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package:</strong> Ready to haul? This package includes an integrated trailer brake controller and Pro Trailer Backup Assist, making towing a breeze.</li> <li><strong>Heated and Ventilated Front Seats:</strong> Stay comfortable year-round with heated and ventilated front seats, ensuring a pleasant ride in any weather.</li> <li><strong>Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System:</strong> Get where you need to go with ease using the intuitive voice-activated navigation system.</li> <li><strong>Off-Road Suspension:</strong> Conquer any terrain with the Timberlines specialized off-road suspension, designed for maximum capability and control.</li> </ul> <p>Visit Fort Motors today to experience the 2023 Ford Expedition Timberline 4x4 for yourself!</p> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Ford Expedition

9,741 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Expedition

TIMBERLINE 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
12628389

2023 Ford Expedition

TIMBERLINE 4X4

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 12628389
  2. 12628389
  3. 12628389
  4. 12628389
  5. 12628389
  6. 12628389
  7. 12628389
  8. 12628389
  9. 12628389
  10. 12628389
  11. 12628389
  12. 12628389
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,741KM
VIN 1FMJU1RG1PEA66564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,741 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this used 2023 Ford Expedition Timberline 4x4, now available at Fort Motors! This rugged SUV, painted in a sleek Oxford White, is built to handle both city streets and off-road trails. With only 9741KM on the odometer, this Expedition is practically brand new and ready to hit the road with you. It's the perfect blend of capability, comfort, and style, making it ideal for families and adventurers alike.


This Expedition Timberline is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are five highlights that will make you want to get behind the wheel:


  • Panoramic Vista Roof: Enjoy breathtaking views and let the sunshine in with the expansive panoramic roof.
  • Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package: Ready to haul? This package includes an integrated trailer brake controller and Pro Trailer Backup Assist, making towing a breeze.
  • Heated and Ventilated Front Seats: Stay comfortable year-round with heated and ventilated front seats, ensuring a pleasant ride in any weather.
  • Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System: Get where you need to go with ease using the intuitive voice-activated navigation system.
  • Off-Road Suspension: Conquer any terrain with the Timberline's specialized off-road suspension, designed for maximum capability and control.

Visit Fort Motors today to experience the 2023 Ford Expedition Timberline 4x4 for yourself!


Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Running Boards
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Grey grille
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Paint w/Badging
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 265/70R18E All-Terrain BSW
Wheels: 18" Ebony-Painted
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Keypad
8-Way Driver Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Mechanical

Block Heater
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
3 Skid Plates
88 L Fuel Tank
72-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output -inc: auto start-stop technology
ControlTrac w/3.73 eLSD -inc: 2-speed automatic 4WD w/neutral towing capability
GVWR: 3,379 kgs (7,449 lbs)
735.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Seating

7-Passenger
2nd Row Bucket Seats

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Second row heated seats
Black Headlamp Accents
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
.10SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW
BLACK ONYX
.PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF
.3.73 RATIO REGULAR AXLE
VOICE-ACTV TOUCH-SCR NAV SYS
LIMITED LEATHER BUCKET
.18 EBONY-PAINTED W/ TIMB LOGO
.P265/70R18E A/T BSW TIRES
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS (DRL)
2ND ROW WINDOW ONE TOUCH REMOV
.HANDS FREE LIFTGATE REMOVAL
2ND ROW POWER WINDOWS REMOVAL -inc: Removes 1-touch up/down feature
HANDS-FREE FOOT-ACTIVATED FEATURE REMOVAL -inc: Vehicle is still equipped w/a power liftgate
.3.5L HIGH OUTPUT ECOBOOST V6
.15.5 LCD SCREEN W/TOUCH CAP
EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A HIGH PACKAGE -inc: 2nd Row Heated Seats, Vinyl Centre Console, 2nd Row Power-Folding Captain's Chairs, 7 passenger seating, armrests, tip-and-slide and leather trimmed seating material, 2nd Row Power Windows, 1-touch up/down featur...
BLACK ONYX, PERFORATED LEATHER FRONT CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: heated and ventilated front seats, 10-way power driver w/memory (power function for tilt, lumbar and recline) and 8-way power passenger seats (power function for lumbar and recline)
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Pro Trailer Backup Assist
CV LOT MANAGEMENT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2023 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT for sale in Fort St John, BC
2023 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT 14,517 KM $89,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 3500 Longhorn for sale in Fort St John, BC
2012 RAM 3500 Longhorn 223,595 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sport for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Honda Civic Sport 84,168 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2023 Ford Expedition