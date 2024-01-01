Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Connected Navigation, Wireless Charging, Sunroof, FX4 Off-Road Package!</b><br> <br> Compare at $74359 - Our Price is just $71499! <br> <br> A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2023 Ford F-150 isnt your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2023 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Fort St John. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 9,940 kms. Its star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body colored exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Connected Navigation, Wireless Charging, Sunroof, Fx4 Off-road Package, Power Running Boards, Ford Co-pilot360 Assist +. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E54PFC85554 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E54PFC85554</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

VIN 1FTFW1E54PFC85554

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,940 KM

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Connected Navigation, Wireless Charging, Sunroof, FX4 Off-Road Package!

Compare at $74359 - Our Price is just $71499!

A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2023 Ford F-150 isn't your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2023 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Fort St John.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 9,940 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body colored exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Connected Navigation, Wireless Charging, Sunroof, Fx4 Off-road Package, Power Running Boards, Ford Co-pilot360 Assist +.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E54PFC85554.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Leather Seats

Sunroof
POWER RUNNING BOARDS

WIRELESS CHARGING
Connected Navigation

20 inch Aluminum Wheels
360 Camera
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist +
advanced security pack removal

