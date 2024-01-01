$69,595+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat - Leather Seats
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat - Leather Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$69,595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
23,156KM
VIN 1FTFW1E87PFA87528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,156 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Connected Navigation, Wireless Charging, FX4 Off-Road Package, Premium Audio!
Compare at $72379 - Our Price is just $69595!
This Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2023 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 23,156 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body colored exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Connected Navigation, Wireless Charging, Fx4 Off-road Package, Premium Audio, Ford Co-pilot360 Assist +, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E87PFA87528.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
WIRELESS CHARGING
Connected Navigation
Additional Features
Premium Audio
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
360 Camera
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist +
advanced security pack removal
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
$69,595
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2023 Ford F-150