<b>Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heavy Duty Suspension, Lane Keep Assist!</b><br> <br> Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2023 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 41,845 kms. Its oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is XL. As the class leader, this Ford F-150 XL comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, fully automated headlamps, a powerful 6 speaker audio system, air conditioning, cargo box lights, power door locks, a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heavy Duty Suspension, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP1PKD32141 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP1PKD32141</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,845 KM

Tow Package
Proximity Key

remote start
Apple CarPlay

REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Heavy Duty Suspension

Android Auto

4G WiFi

250-785-XXXX

250-785-6661

