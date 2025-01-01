$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,109 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and capable pickup that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat, now available at Fort Motors! This rugged beauty is dressed in a stunning Star White exterior and boasts a robust 4-wheel drive system, perfect for tackling Canadian winters and off-road adventures. With only 85,109 KM on the odometer, this truck is ready to provide years of reliable service. The Lariat trim offers a luxurious interior and a host of features designed to make every drive comfortable and convenient.
This F-150 Lariat is packed with features that enhance both performance and comfort. You'll find a powerful engine, a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, and a suite of driver-assist technologies to keep you safe on the road. The spacious cabin offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for work or play. Plus, with its impressive towing capabilities, this truck is ready to haul whatever you need.
Here are five standout features that make this F-150 Lariat a must-see:
- Pro Trailer Backup Assist: Makes backing up with a trailer a breeze.
- BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage: Blind Spot Information System that extends to your trailer.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.
- Power Adjustable Pedals: Find your perfect driving position with ease.
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and control in all conditions.
