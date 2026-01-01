$83,800+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
4x4 SuperCrew-145
2023 Ford F-150
4x4 SuperCrew-145
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$83,800
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y15902
- Mileage 44,199 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the ultimate in capability and comfort with this stunning, pre-owned 2023 Ford F-150 4x4 SuperCrew, now available at Fort Motors. Dressed in a sophisticated Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, this F-150 is more than just a truck; it's a powerful statement. With only 44,199 kilometers on the odometer, it's ready to tackle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous getaways. The spacious SuperCrew cabin ensures everyone rides in comfort, while the legendary F-150 toughness is evident in every detail, from its robust build to its advanced features designed for both work and play.
This F-150 is equipped with the Lariat Sport Appearance Package, giving it a distinct and aggressive look that stands out from the crowd. Inside, you'll find premium Black Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats that are both heated and ventilated, offering unparalleled comfort no matter the season. The 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine provides impressive power and efficiency, while the Electronic 10-Speed Automatic transmission offers smooth, responsive shifting with selectable drive modes to optimize performance for any situation. Whether you're hauling, towing, or simply cruising, this F-150 is engineered to impress.
Here are five features that truly make this 2023 Ford F-150 shine:
- Lariat Sport Appearance Package: Elevate your presence with unique interior finishes, a striking exterior, and a bold stance that commands attention.
- Heated and Ventilated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats: Experience first-class comfort with 10-way power adjustability, lumbar support, and memory settings for the driver, ensuring your perfect seating position every time.
- 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Engine with Auto Start/Stop Technology: Enjoy a potent blend of power and fuel efficiency, with intelligent technology that helps conserve fuel when you don't need it.
- Ford Co-Pilot360™ Assist 2.0: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety and driver-assist features, including Evasive Steering Assist and Connected Built-In Navigation, keeping you aware and in control.
- Pro Trailer Backup Assist™ with Trailer Tow Package: Make towing easier than ever with intuitive controls that help you guide your trailer with precision, even in tight spots, complemented by a Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver and BLIS® with Trailer Tow Coverage.
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