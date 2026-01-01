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<p>Experience the ultimate in capability and comfort with this stunning, pre-owned 2023 Ford F-150 4x4 SuperCrew, now available at Fort Motors. Dressed in a sophisticated Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, this F-150 is more than just a truck; its a powerful statement. With only 44,199 kilometers on the odometer, its ready to tackle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous getaways. The spacious SuperCrew cabin ensures everyone rides in comfort, while the legendary F-150 toughness is evident in every detail, from its robust build to its advanced features designed for both work and play.</p> <p>This F-150 is equipped with the Lariat Sport Appearance Package, giving it a distinct and aggressive look that stands out from the crowd. Inside, youll find premium Black Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats that are both heated and ventilated, offering unparalleled comfort no matter the season. The 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine provides impressive power and efficiency, while the Electronic 10-Speed Automatic transmission offers smooth, responsive shifting with selectable drive modes to optimize performance for any situation. Whether youre hauling, towing, or simply cruising, this F-150 is engineered to impress.</p> <p>Here are five features that truly make this 2023 Ford F-150 shine:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Lariat Sport Appearance Package:</strong> Elevate your presence with unique interior finishes, a striking exterior, and a bold stance that commands attention.</li> <li><strong>Heated and Ventilated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats:</strong> Experience first-class comfort with 10-way power adjustability, lumbar support, and memory settings for the driver, ensuring your perfect seating position every time.</li> <li><strong>2.7L V6 EcoBoost Engine with Auto Start/Stop Technology:</strong> Enjoy a potent blend of power and fuel efficiency, with intelligent technology that helps conserve fuel when you dont need it.</li> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™ Assist 2.0:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety and driver-assist features, including Evasive Steering Assist and Connected Built-In Navigation, keeping you aware and in control.</li> <li><strong>Pro Trailer Backup Assist™ with Trailer Tow Package:</strong> Make towing easier than ever with intuitive controls that help you guide your trailer with precision, even in tight spots, complemented by a Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver and BLIS® with Trailer Tow Coverage.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Ford F-150

44,199 KM

Details Description Features

$83,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-150

4x4 SuperCrew-145

Watch This Vehicle
14439490

2023 Ford F-150

4x4 SuperCrew-145

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller

$83,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
44,199KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP7PFC15902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y15902
  • Mileage 44,199 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the ultimate in capability and comfort with this stunning, pre-owned 2023 Ford F-150 4x4 SuperCrew, now available at Fort Motors. Dressed in a sophisticated Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, this F-150 is more than just a truck; it's a powerful statement. With only 44,199 kilometers on the odometer, it's ready to tackle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous getaways. The spacious SuperCrew cabin ensures everyone rides in comfort, while the legendary F-150 toughness is evident in every detail, from its robust build to its advanced features designed for both work and play.


This F-150 is equipped with the Lariat Sport Appearance Package, giving it a distinct and aggressive look that stands out from the crowd. Inside, you'll find premium Black Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats that are both heated and ventilated, offering unparalleled comfort no matter the season. The 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine provides impressive power and efficiency, while the Electronic 10-Speed Automatic transmission offers smooth, responsive shifting with selectable drive modes to optimize performance for any situation. Whether you're hauling, towing, or simply cruising, this F-150 is engineered to impress.


Here are five features that truly make this 2023 Ford F-150 shine:


  • Lariat Sport Appearance Package: Elevate your presence with unique interior finishes, a striking exterior, and a bold stance that commands attention.
  • Heated and Ventilated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats: Experience first-class comfort with 10-way power adjustability, lumbar support, and memory settings for the driver, ensuring your perfect seating position every time.
  • 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Engine with Auto Start/Stop Technology: Enjoy a potent blend of power and fuel efficiency, with intelligent technology that helps conserve fuel when you don't need it.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360™ Assist 2.0: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety and driver-assist features, including Evasive Steering Assist and Connected Built-In Navigation, keeping you aware and in control.
  • Pro Trailer Backup Assist™ with Trailer Tow Package: Make towing easier than ever with intuitive controls that help you guide your trailer with precision, even in tight spots, complemented by a Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver and BLIS® with Trailer Tow Coverage.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

AZ
HB
502A
99P
44G
T2P
XL9
153
16P
413
43B
47W
53A
60T
64S
693
863

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector, BLIS w/trailer tow coverage, 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor
GVWR: 2,994 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package
798.3 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Power Tailgate
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Reverse Brake Assist
BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot

Additional Features

BLACK
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.TAILGATE STEP
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY PAINTED ALUMINUM
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY WHEEL
STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W)
.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
6600# GVWR PACKAGE
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
POWER TAILGATE -inc: tailgate step and tailgate work surface
.CNCTD BUILT-IN NAV(3-YR INCL)
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
TIRES: 275/60R20 BSW AT -inc: 265/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, vintage carmine IP topper, door top roll and console armrest, Box Side Decal, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Accent-Colour Angular Step Bar, Dark 2-...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A HIGH -inc: Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, Evasive Steering Assist, Connected Built-In Navigation, Navigation service requires SYNC4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass ap...
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0 -inc: Evasive Steering Assist, Connected Built-In Navigation, Navigation service requires SYNC4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass Terms for d...
advanced security pack removal
INCLINATION/INTRUSION SENSOR REMOVAL
CV LOT MANAGEMENT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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$83,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2023 Ford F-150