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2023 Ford F-150
XLT
2023 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,278 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a capable and feature-packed truck that's ready for anything? Fort Motors has the perfect solution with this pre-owned 2023 Ford F-150 XLT. This robust pickup truck, with just 109,278 kilometers on the odometer, offers the legendary F-150 performance and versatility you expect, combined with a suite of modern amenities designed to enhance your driving experience. Whether you're tackling tough jobs at the worksite, heading out for a weekend adventure, or simply navigating your daily commute, this F-150 XLT is built to impress.
Step inside and discover a comfortable and functional cabin designed with you in mind. The XLT trim level brings a host of convenient features that make every drive more enjoyable. From the intuitive driver information centre to the ample storage solutions, this F-150 is as practical as it is powerful. Plus, with its 4-wheel drive capability, you can confidently conquer any road condition, from city streets to rugged trails.
Here are 5 features that truly make this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT stand out:
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) & Reverse Brake Assist: Drive with enhanced peace of mind thanks to advanced safety technologies that actively help you avoid potential collisions.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected on the go, turning your truck into a mobile Wi-Fi hub for seamless connectivity wherever your adventures take you.
- Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control: Confidently haul your gear and trailers with built-in systems designed to provide stability and control, even when towing.
- Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps: Experience superior visibility with intelligent headlights that automatically adjust to changing light conditions and oncoming traffic.
- 7 Speakers & Streaming Audio: Enjoy an immersive audio experience with a premium sound system that brings your music and podcasts to life.
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