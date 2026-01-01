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<p>Looking for a capable and feature-packed truck thats ready for anything? Fort Motors has the perfect solution with this pre-owned 2023 Ford F-150 XLT. This robust pickup truck, with just 109,278 kilometers on the odometer, offers the legendary F-150 performance and versatility you expect, combined with a suite of modern amenities designed to enhance your driving experience. Whether youre tackling tough jobs at the worksite, heading out for a weekend adventure, or simply navigating your daily commute, this F-150 XLT is built to impress.</p> <p>Step inside and discover a comfortable and functional cabin designed with you in mind. The XLT trim level brings a host of convenient features that make every drive more enjoyable. From the intuitive driver information centre to the ample storage solutions, this F-150 is as practical as it is powerful. Plus, with its 4-wheel drive capability, you can confidently conquer any road condition, from city streets to rugged trails.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly make this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) & Reverse Brake Assist:</strong> Drive with enhanced peace of mind thanks to advanced safety technologies that actively help you avoid potential collisions.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access:</strong> Stay connected on the go, turning your truck into a mobile Wi-Fi hub for seamless connectivity wherever your adventures take you.</li> <li><strong>Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control:</strong> Confidently haul your gear and trailers with built-in systems designed to provide stability and control, even when towing.</li> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps:</strong> Experience superior visibility with intelligent headlights that automatically adjust to changing light conditions and oncoming traffic.</li> <li><strong>7 Speakers & Streaming Audio:</strong> Enjoy an immersive audio experience with a premium sound system that brings your music and podcasts to life.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Ford F-150

109,278 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford F-150

XLT

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14446327

2023 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

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Used
109,278KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP1PKD32141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,278 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a capable and feature-packed truck that's ready for anything? Fort Motors has the perfect solution with this pre-owned 2023 Ford F-150 XLT. This robust pickup truck, with just 109,278 kilometers on the odometer, offers the legendary F-150 performance and versatility you expect, combined with a suite of modern amenities designed to enhance your driving experience. Whether you're tackling tough jobs at the worksite, heading out for a weekend adventure, or simply navigating your daily commute, this F-150 XLT is built to impress.


Step inside and discover a comfortable and functional cabin designed with you in mind. The XLT trim level brings a host of convenient features that make every drive more enjoyable. From the intuitive driver information centre to the ample storage solutions, this F-150 is as practical as it is powerful. Plus, with its 4-wheel drive capability, you can confidently conquer any road condition, from city streets to rugged trails.


Here are 5 features that truly make this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT stand out:


  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) & Reverse Brake Assist: Drive with enhanced peace of mind thanks to advanced safety technologies that actively help you avoid potential collisions.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected on the go, turning your truck into a mobile Wi-Fi hub for seamless connectivity wherever your adventures take you.
  • Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control: Confidently haul your gear and trailers with built-in systems designed to provide stability and control, even when towing.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps: Experience superior visibility with intelligent headlights that automatically adjust to changing light conditions and oncoming traffic.
  • 7 Speakers & Streaming Audio: Enjoy an immersive audio experience with a premium sound system that brings your music and podcasts to life.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,935kg (6,470 lb) Payload Package
780.2 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Reverse Brake Assist
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2023 Ford F-150