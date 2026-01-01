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<p>Get ready to conquer any terrain with this exceptional used 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor, now available at Fort Motors! This isnt just any pickup truck; its a rugged, capable machine built for adventure and everyday demands. With its powerful 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine and 4-wheel drive, youll experience exhilarating performance whether youre navigating city streets, tackling challenging trails, or hauling heavy loads. The Oxford White exterior is striking, and the 18" alloy wheels with a dark matte finish give it an aggressive stance that commands attention. Inside, youll find a comfortable and tech-savvy cabin designed for both driver and passenger, ensuring every journey is a pleasure. This F-150 Tremor has 70,320 kilometers on the odometer, meaning its ready for many more adventures with its next owner.</p> <p>This 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and capability. The Tremor trim level signifies a truck built for off-road prowess, and this one delivers. From its robust suspension to its advanced drivetrain, its engineered to handle whatever you throw at it. The spacious interior offers premium comfort and convenience, making it as suitable for family road trips as it is for demanding work tasks. At Fort Motors, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this F-150 Tremor is a prime example of that commitment.</p> <p>Here are five features that truly make this 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>3.5L V6 EcoBoost Engine with Auto Start/Stop Technology:</strong> Experience a thrilling blend of power and efficiency, delivering robust performance when you need it and saving fuel when you dont.</li> <li><strong>TWIN PANEL MOONROOF:</strong> Open up your cabin to the sky, creating an airy and luxurious atmosphere for all occupants.</li> <li><strong>ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO & FRONT-AXLE W/TORSEN DIFFERENTIAL:</strong> This combination provides exceptional traction and control, allowing you to confidently tackle challenging off-road conditions and slippery surfaces.</li> <li><strong>TAILGATE STEP with tailgate lift assist and tailgate work surface:</strong> Make loading and unloading easier than ever with this integrated step, and utilize the convenient work surface for tasks on the go.</li> <li><strong>BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot:</strong> Tow with confidence knowing this advanced system monitors your blind spots, even when a trailer is attached, enhancing safety and peace of mind.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Ford F-150

70,320 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford F-150

Tremor

Watch This Vehicle
14446336

2023 Ford F-150

Tremor

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
70,320KM
VIN 1FTEW1E82PFC12592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to conquer any terrain with this exceptional used 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor, now available at Fort Motors! This isn't just any pickup truck; it's a rugged, capable machine built for adventure and everyday demands. With its powerful 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine and 4-wheel drive, you'll experience exhilarating performance whether you're navigating city streets, tackling challenging trails, or hauling heavy loads. The Oxford White exterior is striking, and the 18" alloy wheels with a dark matte finish give it an aggressive stance that commands attention. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and tech-savvy cabin designed for both driver and passenger, ensuring every journey is a pleasure. This F-150 Tremor has 70,320 kilometers on the odometer, meaning it's ready for many more adventures with its next owner.


This 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and capability. The Tremor trim level signifies a truck built for off-road prowess, and this one delivers. From its robust suspension to its advanced drivetrain, it's engineered to handle whatever you throw at it. The spacious interior offers premium comfort and convenience, making it as suitable for family road trips as it is for demanding work tasks. At Fort Motors, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this F-150 Tremor is a prime example of that commitment.


Here are five features that truly make this 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor stand out:


  • 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Engine with Auto Start/Stop Technology: Experience a thrilling blend of power and efficiency, delivering robust performance when you need it and saving fuel when you don't.
  • TWIN PANEL MOONROOF: Open up your cabin to the sky, creating an airy and luxurious atmosphere for all occupants.
  • ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO & FRONT-AXLE W/TORSEN DIFFERENTIAL: This combination provides exceptional traction and control, allowing you to confidently tackle challenging off-road conditions and slippery surfaces.
  • TAILGATE STEP with tailgate lift assist and tailgate work surface: Make loading and unloading easier than ever with this integrated step, and utilize the convenient work surface for tasks on the go.
  • BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot: Tow with confidence knowing this advanced system monitors your blind spots, even when a trailer is attached, enhancing safety and peace of mind.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

44G
401A
YZ
LB
43V
61T
63T

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3 Skid Plates
GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
802.9 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Running Boards
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Tailgate Step
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Paint w/Decal
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Alloy w/Dark Matte Finish
Tires: 275/70R18 All-Terrain

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Reverse Brake Assist
BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Oxford White
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
TAILGATE STEP -inc: tailgate lift assist and tailgate work surface
BLACK, UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 POWER FRONT SEAT -inc: 10-way power seat, multi-adjustable power front passenger seat (power lumbar driver/passenger), flow-through console and floor shifter
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A MID
BLACK, UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 POWER FRONT SEAT
FRONT-AXLE W/TORSEN DIFFERENTIAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2023 Ford F-150