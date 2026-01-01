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2023 Ford F-150
Tremor
2023 Ford F-150
Tremor
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,320 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any terrain with this exceptional used 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor, now available at Fort Motors! This isn't just any pickup truck; it's a rugged, capable machine built for adventure and everyday demands. With its powerful 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine and 4-wheel drive, you'll experience exhilarating performance whether you're navigating city streets, tackling challenging trails, or hauling heavy loads. The Oxford White exterior is striking, and the 18" alloy wheels with a dark matte finish give it an aggressive stance that commands attention. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and tech-savvy cabin designed for both driver and passenger, ensuring every journey is a pleasure. This F-150 Tremor has 70,320 kilometers on the odometer, meaning it's ready for many more adventures with its next owner.
This 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and capability. The Tremor trim level signifies a truck built for off-road prowess, and this one delivers. From its robust suspension to its advanced drivetrain, it's engineered to handle whatever you throw at it. The spacious interior offers premium comfort and convenience, making it as suitable for family road trips as it is for demanding work tasks. At Fort Motors, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this F-150 Tremor is a prime example of that commitment.
Here are five features that truly make this 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor stand out:
- 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Engine with Auto Start/Stop Technology: Experience a thrilling blend of power and efficiency, delivering robust performance when you need it and saving fuel when you don't.
- TWIN PANEL MOONROOF: Open up your cabin to the sky, creating an airy and luxurious atmosphere for all occupants.
- ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO & FRONT-AXLE W/TORSEN DIFFERENTIAL: This combination provides exceptional traction and control, allowing you to confidently tackle challenging off-road conditions and slippery surfaces.
- TAILGATE STEP with tailgate lift assist and tailgate work surface: Make loading and unloading easier than ever with this integrated step, and utilize the convenient work surface for tasks on the go.
- BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot: Tow with confidence knowing this advanced system monitors your blind spots, even when a trailer is attached, enhancing safety and peace of mind.
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