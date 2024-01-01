2023 Ford F-550

Menu
<p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Special Announcement from Fort Motors Commercial Vehicle Centre!</span><br style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>We’re excited to introduce a Package Deal Manager Special brought to you by our Fleet Manager, Terry Goss! Whether you need a reliable workhorse or something with a bit more room, we’ve got you covered.</span><br style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Regular Cabs: Perfect for your essential work needs.</span><br style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Crew Cabs: If you need more space, we have crew cabs on the lot ready to be customized into a personalized package deal just for you!</span><br style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Contact Us Today:</span></p><p><br style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>📞 Call us at 250-785-6661 for more information.</span><br style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>📧 Or email Terry Goss, Fleet Manager, directly at tgoss9@fortmotors.ca.</span><br style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals tailored to suit your business needs!</span></p>

2023 Ford F-550

Details Description

$144,152

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-550

2023 Ford F-550

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Sale

$144,152

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Flatbed
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Stock # PKG DEAL COMMERCIAL VEHICLE & TRAILTECH
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

2023 Ford F-550