2023 Ford F-550
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Flatbed
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Stock # PKG DEAL COMMERCIAL VEHICLE & TRAILTECH
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Special Announcement from Fort Motors Commercial Vehicle Centre!
We’re excited to introduce a Package Deal Manager Special brought to you by our Fleet Manager, Terry Goss! Whether you need a reliable workhorse or something with a bit more room, we’ve got you covered.
Regular Cabs: Perfect for your essential work needs.
Crew Cabs: If you need more space, we have crew cabs on the lot ready to be customized into a personalized package deal just for you!
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call us at 250-785-6661 for more information.
📧 Or email Terry Goss, Fleet Manager, directly at tgoss9@fortmotors.ca.
Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals tailored to suit your business needs!
Fort Motors
