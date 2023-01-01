$98,644+ tax & licensing
$98,644
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-550
Super Duty DRW XLT - Power Stroke
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Used
- Listing ID: 9998210
- Stock #: V00946
- VIN: 1FD0W5HT2PEC00946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $102590 - Our Price is just $98644!
New Arrival! This 2023 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 330HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Stroke, Running Boards, High Capacity Trailer Tow Package, Heavy-service Front Suspension Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FD0W5HT2PEC00946.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Running Boards
Additional Features
HEAVY-SERVICE FRONT SUSPENSION PACKAGE
HIGH CAPACITY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Power Stroke
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5