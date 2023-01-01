Menu
2023 Ford F-550

0 KM

$98,644

+ tax & licensing
$98,644

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2023 Ford F-550

2023 Ford F-550

Super Duty DRW XLT - Power Stroke

2023 Ford F-550

Super Duty DRW XLT - Power Stroke

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$98,644

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9998210
  Stock #: V00946
  VIN: 1FD0W5HT2PEC00946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V00946
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Stroke, Running Boards, High Capacity Trailer Tow Package, Heavy-Service Front Suspension Package!

Compare at $102590 - Our Price is just $98644!

New Arrival! This 2023 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 330HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Stroke, Running Boards, High Capacity Trailer Tow Package, Heavy-service Front Suspension Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FD0W5HT2PEC00946.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Running Boards

Additional Features

HEAVY-SERVICE FRONT SUSPENSION PACKAGE
HIGH CAPACITY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Power Stroke

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

