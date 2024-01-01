$42,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Ranger
XLT - Leather Seats
2023 Ford Ranger
XLT - Leather Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,562KM
VIN 1FTER4FH1PLE01615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RACE RED
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,562 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Tremor Off-Road Package, Remote Engine Start, 17 inch Aluminum Wheels, 4G WiFi!
Compare at $44715 - Our Price is just $42995!
Powerful, refined and ultimately economical, this Ford Ranger ready to get the job done right. This 2023 Ford Ranger is for sale today in Fort St John.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 68,562 kms. It's race red in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Ranger's trim level is XLT. Stepping up to this Ranger XLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with features like stylish aluminum wheels, body coloured exterior trim, a smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera! Additional features include SYNC 3 with an 8 inch touchscreen paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear step bumper, fully automatic headlamps, 2 front tow hooks, cross traffic alert, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Tremor Off-road Package, Remote Engine Start, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, 4g Wifi, Trial Control System.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH1PLE01615.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Remote Engine Start
Additional Features
17 inch Aluminum Wheels
4G WiFi
TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Trial Control System
2023 Ford Ranger