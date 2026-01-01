2023 Ford Ranger

EQUIPMENT GROUP

PARTIAL GAS FILL

.XLT SERIES

.REMOTE START SYSTEM

RACE RED

.SKID PLATES

.2.3L ECOBOOST ENGINE

EBONY INTERIOR TRIM

TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

.ELEC 10-SPEED AUTO TRANS

.ELECTRONIC-LOCKING DIFF

.SLIDING REAR WINDOW W/DEF

.110 AC POWER OUTLET

.TRAIL CONTROL SYSTEM

LT 265/70R17 A/T TIRE-TREMOR

.17 MGNTC PTD ALUM WHL-TREMOR

.HD OFF-ROAD SUSP W/FOX SHOCKS

.UPFITTER SWITCHES

.OFF-ROAD HOOP STEP

.FLR LINERS ALL WTHR+CRPT MATS

.REAR PARKING SENSORS

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required by law, optional to all others

TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: black steel exposed bash plate, painted front fender grill and removes front air dam, Tires: LT265/70R17 A/T, Magnetic Painted Front & Rear Bumper, Rear Tow Hooks, Upfitter Switches (6), Magnetic Painted Wheel Arch Flare, ...

EBONY MIKO TRIMMED SEATS

4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT REMOVAL