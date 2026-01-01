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2023 Ford Ranger
Lariat
2023 Ford Ranger
Lariat
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Race Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,737 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any adventure with this rugged and refined 2023 Ford Ranger Lariat, now available at Fort Motors! This isn't just any pickup truck; it's a meticulously maintained machine with only 75,737 kilometers on the odometer, ready to tackle your toughest jobs and most exciting getaways. Dressed in a striking Race Red, this Ranger Lariat boasts a powerful 2.3L EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission and a robust 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you have the capability and confidence to go wherever the road – or lack thereof – takes you. Inside, you'll find a premium Ebony interior, offering comfort and advanced technology for every journey.
This 2023 Ford Ranger Lariat is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience, whether you're on the worksite or exploring the great Canadian outdoors. From its advanced safety systems to its impressive towing prowess, this truck is built to perform. The Lariat trim level ensures you're not sacrificing comfort or style for capability, making it the perfect all-around vehicle for discerning drivers. Come down to Fort Motors and see for yourself why this Ranger is the smart choice for those who demand more from their truck.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2023 Ford Ranger Lariat:
- TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE: Unleash your inner explorer with this package, featuring heavy-duty off-road suspension with FOX shocks, aggressive LT265/70R17 A/T tires, skid plates, and an electronic-locking rear differential, all designed to conquer challenging terrain with confidence.
- TRAILER TOW PACKAGE: With a towing capability of up to 7,500 lbs and a Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, this Ranger is ready to haul your boat, trailer, or recreational toys, making it the ultimate work and play companion.
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning: Stay perfectly comfortable no matter the weather outside. This advanced system allows you to control the cabin temperature with your voice, ensuring optimal comfort for both driver and passenger.
- BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot: Drive with enhanced awareness and peace of mind. This intelligent system not only monitors your blind spots but also provides coverage when towing, helping you navigate traffic safely.
- 110 AC Power Outlet: Keep your devices charged and ready to go, even when you're miles from civilization. This convenient outlet allows you to power tools, laptops, or other electronics directly from your truck.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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250-785-6661