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<p>Get ready to conquer any adventure with this rugged and refined 2023 Ford Ranger Lariat, now available at Fort Motors! This isnt just any pickup truck; its a meticulously maintained machine with only 75,737 kilometers on the odometer, ready to tackle your toughest jobs and most exciting getaways. Dressed in a striking Race Red, this Ranger Lariat boasts a powerful 2.3L EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission and a robust 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you have the capability and confidence to go wherever the road – or lack thereof – takes you. Inside, youll find a premium Ebony interior, offering comfort and advanced technology for every journey.</p> <p>This 2023 Ford Ranger Lariat is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience, whether youre on the worksite or exploring the great Canadian outdoors. From its advanced safety systems to its impressive towing prowess, this truck is built to perform. The Lariat trim level ensures youre not sacrificing comfort or style for capability, making it the perfect all-around vehicle for discerning drivers. Come down to Fort Motors and see for yourself why this Ranger is the smart choice for those who demand more from their truck.</p> <p>Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2023 Ford Ranger Lariat:</p> <ul> <li><strong>TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE:</strong> Unleash your inner explorer with this package, featuring heavy-duty off-road suspension with FOX shocks, aggressive LT265/70R17 A/T tires, skid plates, and an electronic-locking rear differential, all designed to conquer challenging terrain with confidence.</li> <li><strong>TRAILER TOW PACKAGE:</strong> With a towing capability of up to 7,500 lbs and a Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, this Ranger is ready to haul your boat, trailer, or recreational toys, making it the ultimate work and play companion.</li> <li><strong>Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning:</strong> Stay perfectly comfortable no matter the weather outside. This advanced system allows you to control the cabin temperature with your voice, ensuring optimal comfort for both driver and passenger.</li> <li><strong>BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot:</strong> Drive with enhanced awareness and peace of mind. This intelligent system not only monitors your blind spots but also provides coverage when towing, helping you navigate traffic safely.</li> <li><strong>110 AC Power Outlet:</strong> Keep your devices charged and ready to go, even when youre miles from civilization. This convenient outlet allows you to power tools, laptops, or other electronics directly from your truck.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Ford Ranger

75,737 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford Ranger

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
14074923

2023 Ford Ranger

Lariat

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
75,737KM
VIN 1FTER4FH1PLE01615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Race Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,737 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to conquer any adventure with this rugged and refined 2023 Ford Ranger Lariat, now available at Fort Motors! This isn't just any pickup truck; it's a meticulously maintained machine with only 75,737 kilometers on the odometer, ready to tackle your toughest jobs and most exciting getaways. Dressed in a striking Race Red, this Ranger Lariat boasts a powerful 2.3L EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission and a robust 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you have the capability and confidence to go wherever the road – or lack thereof – takes you. Inside, you'll find a premium Ebony interior, offering comfort and advanced technology for every journey.


This 2023 Ford Ranger Lariat is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience, whether you're on the worksite or exploring the great Canadian outdoors. From its advanced safety systems to its impressive towing prowess, this truck is built to perform. The Lariat trim level ensures you're not sacrificing comfort or style for capability, making it the perfect all-around vehicle for discerning drivers. Come down to Fort Motors and see for yourself why this Ranger is the smart choice for those who demand more from their truck.


Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2023 Ford Ranger Lariat:


  • TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE: Unleash your inner explorer with this package, featuring heavy-duty off-road suspension with FOX shocks, aggressive LT265/70R17 A/T tires, skid plates, and an electronic-locking rear differential, all designed to conquer challenging terrain with confidence.
  • TRAILER TOW PACKAGE: With a towing capability of up to 7,500 lbs and a Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, this Ranger is ready to haul your boat, trailer, or recreational toys, making it the ultimate work and play companion.
  • Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning: Stay perfectly comfortable no matter the weather outside. This advanced system allows you to control the cabin temperature with your voice, ensuring optimal comfort for both driver and passenger.
  • BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot: Drive with enhanced awareness and peace of mind. This intelligent system not only monitors your blind spots but also provides coverage when towing, helping you navigate traffic safely.
  • 110 AC Power Outlet: Keep your devices charged and ready to go, even when you're miles from civilization. This convenient outlet allows you to power tools, laptops, or other electronics directly from your truck.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
68.1 L Fuel Tank
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto
Auto Start-Stop Technology
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost w/o Auto Start Stop
729.8 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Leather Door Trim Insert
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front
BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 18" Machined Alum w/Stealth Grey Pockets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.XLT SERIES
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
RACE RED
.SKID PLATES
.2.3L ECOBOOST ENGINE
EBONY INTERIOR TRIM
TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.ELEC 10-SPEED AUTO TRANS
.ELECTRONIC-LOCKING DIFF
.SLIDING REAR WINDOW W/DEF
.110 AC POWER OUTLET
.TRAIL CONTROL SYSTEM
LT 265/70R17 A/T TIRE-TREMOR
.17 MGNTC PTD ALUM WHL-TREMOR
.HD OFF-ROAD SUSP W/FOX SHOCKS
.UPFITTER SWITCHES
.OFF-ROAD HOOP STEP
.FLR LINERS ALL WTHR+CRPT MATS
.REAR PARKING SENSORS
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required by law, optional to all others
TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: black steel exposed bash plate, painted front fender grill and removes front air dam, Tires: LT265/70R17 A/T, Magnetic Painted Front & Rear Bumper, Rear Tow Hooks, Upfitter Switches (6), Magnetic Painted Wheel Arch Flare, ...
EBONY MIKO TRIMMED SEATS
4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT REMOVAL
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: towing capability up to 7,500 lbs and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2023 Ford Ranger