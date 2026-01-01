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2023 GMC Sierra 3500
SLT
2023 GMC Sierra 3500
SLT
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y12047
- Mileage 92,795 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a truck that can handle anything you throw at it, from tough job sites to weekend adventures? Fort Motors has the perfect solution: a robust 2023 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT. This isn't just any pickup; it's a powerhouse built for serious work and exceptional capability. With its commanding presence and a suite of advanced features, this Sierra 3500 is ready to be your ultimate partner. It's already proven its mettle with 92,795 kilometers on the odometer, and it's eager for its next chapter with you.
Step inside this Sierra 3500 SLT and experience a blend of rugged utility and refined comfort. The spacious cabin is designed with your needs in mind, offering intuitive controls and premium touches that make every drive a pleasure. Whether you're towing a heavy load, navigating challenging terrain, or simply cruising through town, this GMC Sierra 3500 delivers a confident and capable experience. Come down to Fort Motors and see for yourself why this truck is a standout choice for those who demand the best.
Here are 5 features that truly make this 2023 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT sizzle:
- 6.6L V8 Gasoline Engine: Unleash the raw power of the 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque, ready to tackle your toughest jobs and towing needs with ease.
- GMC MultiPro Tailgate: Experience unparalleled versatility with six unique functions, transforming your tailgate into a step, work surface, and more for ultimate convenience.
- ProGrade Trailering System with Hitch Guidance with Hitch View: Make towing a breeze with dynamic guidance for precise trailer alignment and advanced in-vehicle apps to monitor your trailer's performance.
- Heated Steering Wheel and Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control: Stay comfortable no matter the weather, with a warm grip on the wheel and personalized climate settings for both driver and passenger.
- LED Cargo Area Lighting and 120-Volt Power Outlets: Illuminate your workspace and power your tools directly from the bed, making late-night jobs or campsite setups effortless.
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