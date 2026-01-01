2023 GMC Sierra 3500

Single Rear Wheels

Hood insulator

CornerStep, rear bumper

Mirror caps, chrome

Glass, deep-tinted

Door handles, chrome

Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps

Bumper, front chrome lower

Fog lamps, LED

Taillamps, LED signature taillight with LED stop and reverse light

Grille, Chrome surround with high gloss Black mesh and Chrome inserts

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel

Wheelhouse liners, rear (Not available with dual rear wheels.)

Mouldings, beltline, stainless steel

LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob

Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Mirrors, outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass, (driver and passenger) lower convex mirrors, turn signal indicators, puddle lamps, perimeter lighting, auxiliary lighting, power folding/extending (extends ...

Tire, spare LT275/70R18 all-terrain, blackwall (Included and only available with (QF6) LT275/70R18E all-terrain, blackwall tires or (QF9) LT275/65R20 all-terrain, blackwall tires with (E63) pickup bed models. Available to order when (ZW9) pickup bed de...

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)

Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release, includes hitch area light (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)

Bed Step, Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side (Not available with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)