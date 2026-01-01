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<p>Looking for a truck that can handle anything you throw at it, from tough job sites to weekend adventures? Fort Motors has the perfect solution: a robust 2023 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT. This isnt just any pickup; its a powerhouse built for serious work and exceptional capability. With its commanding presence and a suite of advanced features, this Sierra 3500 is ready to be your ultimate partner. Its already proven its mettle with 92,795 kilometers on the odometer, and its eager for its next chapter with you.</p> <p>Step inside this Sierra 3500 SLT and experience a blend of rugged utility and refined comfort. The spacious cabin is designed with your needs in mind, offering intuitive controls and premium touches that make every drive a pleasure. Whether youre towing a heavy load, navigating challenging terrain, or simply cruising through town, this GMC Sierra 3500 delivers a confident and capable experience. Come down to Fort Motors and see for yourself why this truck is a standout choice for those who demand the best.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly make this 2023 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT sizzle:</p> <ul> <li><strong>6.6L V8 Gasoline Engine:</strong> Unleash the raw power of the 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque, ready to tackle your toughest jobs and towing needs with ease.</li> <li><strong>GMC MultiPro Tailgate:</strong> Experience unparalleled versatility with six unique functions, transforming your tailgate into a step, work surface, and more for ultimate convenience.</li> <li><strong>ProGrade Trailering System with Hitch Guidance with Hitch View:</strong> Make towing a breeze with dynamic guidance for precise trailer alignment and advanced in-vehicle apps to monitor your trailers performance.</li> <li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel and Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control:</strong> Stay comfortable no matter the weather, with a warm grip on the wheel and personalized climate settings for both driver and passenger.</li> <li><strong>LED Cargo Area Lighting and 120-Volt Power Outlets:</strong> Illuminate your workspace and power your tools directly from the bed, making late-night jobs or campsite setups effortless.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 GMC Sierra 3500

92,795 KM

Details Description Features

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2023 GMC Sierra 3500

SLT

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14158879

2023 GMC Sierra 3500

SLT

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

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Used
92,795KM
VIN 1GT49UE79PF112047

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y12047
  • Mileage 92,795 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a truck that can handle anything you throw at it, from tough job sites to weekend adventures? Fort Motors has the perfect solution: a robust 2023 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT. This isn't just any pickup; it's a powerhouse built for serious work and exceptional capability. With its commanding presence and a suite of advanced features, this Sierra 3500 is ready to be your ultimate partner. It's already proven its mettle with 92,795 kilometers on the odometer, and it's eager for its next chapter with you.


Step inside this Sierra 3500 SLT and experience a blend of rugged utility and refined comfort. The spacious cabin is designed with your needs in mind, offering intuitive controls and premium touches that make every drive a pleasure. Whether you're towing a heavy load, navigating challenging terrain, or simply cruising through town, this GMC Sierra 3500 delivers a confident and capable experience. Come down to Fort Motors and see for yourself why this truck is a standout choice for those who demand the best.


Here are 5 features that truly make this 2023 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT sizzle:


  • 6.6L V8 Gasoline Engine: Unleash the raw power of the 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque, ready to tackle your toughest jobs and towing needs with ease.
  • GMC MultiPro Tailgate: Experience unparalleled versatility with six unique functions, transforming your tailgate into a step, work surface, and more for ultimate convenience.
  • ProGrade Trailering System with Hitch Guidance with Hitch View: Make towing a breeze with dynamic guidance for precise trailer alignment and advanced in-vehicle apps to monitor your trailer's performance.
  • Heated Steering Wheel and Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control: Stay comfortable no matter the weather, with a warm grip on the wheel and personalized climate settings for both driver and passenger.
  • LED Cargo Area Lighting and 120-Volt Power Outlets: Illuminate your workspace and power your tools directly from the bed, making late-night jobs or campsite setups effortless.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Brake lining wear indicator
Air filtration monitoring
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Transfer case, two-speed active electronic Autotrac with push button control (Requires 4WD models.)
Steering, Digital Variable Steering Assist this system automatically adjusts steering based on speed, road conditions, and other inputs to reduce driver effort and fatigue
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Suspension Package (Not available with (X31) Off-Road Package.)
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L gas V8 engine. Not included with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
In-vehicle Trailering App, System includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder, trailer electrical diagnostics and Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System module (Includes trailer tire pres...
Engine, 6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, gasoline (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
GVWR, 11,350 lbs. (5148 kg) with single rear wheels (Included and only available with TK30743 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Requires single rear wheels.)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Air vents, rear
Assist handles, front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Driver memory, recalls driver "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width underseat storage, (includes child sea...
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet) (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Steering wheel, wrapped

Exterior

Single Rear Wheels
Hood insulator
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Bumper, front chrome lower
Fog lamps, LED
Taillamps, LED signature taillight with LED stop and reverse light
Grille, Chrome surround with high gloss Black mesh and Chrome inserts
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Not available with dual rear wheels.)
Mouldings, beltline, stainless steel
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass, (driver and passenger) lower convex mirrors, turn signal indicators, puddle lamps, perimeter lighting, auxiliary lighting, power folding/extending (extends ...
Tire, spare LT275/70R18 all-terrain, blackwall (Included and only available with (QF6) LT275/70R18E all-terrain, blackwall tires or (QF9) LT275/65R20 all-terrain, blackwall tires with (E63) pickup bed models. Available to order when (ZW9) pickup bed de...
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release, includes hitch area light (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Bed Step, Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side (Not available with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features. NOTE: Auto release can be disabled if ball hitch is installed. See Owner's manual for details (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)

Safety

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance with Hitch View with image adjustment, Pan/Zoom/Tilt (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops front row only (Not available with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Additional Features

ProGrade Trailering System includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View and (U1D) In-vehicle Trailering App

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2023 GMC Sierra 3500