2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4xe Trailhawk
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X74945
- Mileage 41,021 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for adventure without sacrificing comfort or efficiency? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk, now available at Fort Motors! This rugged yet refined SUV is ready to conquer both city streets and untamed trails. With only 41,021 KM on the odometer, this hybrid powerhouse is practically brand new and eager to embark on countless journeys with you. The sleek silver exterior and luxurious black leather interior create a striking contrast, while the Trailhawk trim ensures you're equipped for any challenge.
This Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From advanced safety technologies to premium comfort amenities, this SUV has it all. Experience the perfect blend of capability and sophistication, all while enjoying the fuel efficiency of a hybrid engine. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional vehicle – visit Fort Motors today and discover the thrill of driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk!
Here are five standout features that make this Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk truly exceptional:
- Go-Anywhere Capability: With its 4-wheel drive, heavy-duty suspension, and 3 skid plates, this Trailhawk is built to tackle the toughest terrains.
- Hybrid Power: Experience the best of both worlds with the hybrid electric motor, offering impressive fuel efficiency and instant torque.
- Luxurious Comfort: Sink into the heated and ventilated front seats and enjoy the premium feel of the leather-trimmed interior.
- Advanced Technology: Stay connected and informed with the mobile hotspot internet access, adaptive cruise control, and a suite of driver-assistance features.
- Towing Ready: Equipped with Class IV towing equipment, this Grand Cherokee is ready to haul your gear for any adventure.
Vehicle Features
