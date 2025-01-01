Menu
Looking for adventure without sacrificing comfort or efficiency? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk, now available at Fort Motors! This rugged yet refined SUV is ready to conquer both city streets and untamed trails. With only 41,021 KM on the odometer, this hybrid powerhouse is practically brand new and eager to embark on countless journeys with you. The sleek silver exterior and luxurious black leather interior create a striking contrast, while the Trailhawk trim ensures youre equipped for any challenge.

This Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From advanced safety technologies to premium comfort amenities, this SUV has it all. Experience the perfect blend of capability and sophistication, all while enjoying the fuel efficiency of a hybrid engine. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional vehicle – visit Fort Motors today and discover the thrill of driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk!

Here are five standout features that make this Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk truly exceptional:

  • Go-Anywhere Capability: With its 4-wheel drive, heavy-duty suspension, and 3 skid plates, this Trailhawk is built to tackle the toughest terrains.
  • Hybrid Power: Experience the best of both worlds with the hybrid electric motor, offering impressive fuel efficiency and instant torque.
  • Luxurous Comfort: Sink into the heated and ventilated front seats and enjoy the premium feel of the leather-trimmed interior.
  • Advanced Technology: Stay connected and informed with the mobile hotspot internet access, adaptive cruise control, and a suite of driver-assistance features.
  • Towing Ready: Equipped with Class IV towing equipment, this Grand Cherokee is ready to haul your gear for any adventure.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

41,021 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4xe Trailhawk

13100081

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4xe Trailhawk

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,021KM
VIN 1C4RJYC60P8874945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X74945
  • Mileage 41,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for adventure without sacrificing comfort or efficiency? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk, now available at Fort Motors! This rugged yet refined SUV is ready to conquer both city streets and untamed trails. With only 41,021 KM on the odometer, this hybrid powerhouse is practically brand new and eager to embark on countless journeys with you. The sleek silver exterior and luxurious black leather interior create a striking contrast, while the Trailhawk trim ensures you're equipped for any challenge.


This Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From advanced safety technologies to premium comfort amenities, this SUV has it all. Experience the perfect blend of capability and sophistication, all while enjoying the fuel efficiency of a hybrid engine. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional vehicle – visit Fort Motors today and discover the thrill of driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk!


Here are five standout features that make this Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk truly exceptional:


  • Go-Anywhere Capability: With its 4-wheel drive, heavy-duty suspension, and 3 skid plates, this Trailhawk is built to tackle the toughest terrains.
  • Hybrid Power: Experience the best of both worlds with the hybrid electric motor, offering impressive fuel efficiency and instant torque.
  • Luxurious Comfort: Sink into the heated and ventilated front seats and enjoy the premium feel of the leather-trimmed interior.
  • Advanced Technology: Stay connected and informed with the mobile hotspot internet access, adaptive cruise control, and a suite of driver-assistance features.
  • Towing Ready: Equipped with Class IV towing equipment, this Grand Cherokee is ready to haul your gear for any adventure.

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Heavy-Duty Suspension
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
3.70 Rear Axle Ratio
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
3 Skid Plates
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
71.2 L Fuel Tank
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV
521.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger, 2 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 17.3 kWh Capacity
Front And Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Paint w/Decal
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Machined/Painted Aluminum
Tires: 265/60R18 BSW A-S All-Terrain
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
HVAC -inc: Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Connected Travel & Traffic Services Real-Time Traffic Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee