2023 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline
2023 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X79928
- Mileage 72,795 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this used 2023 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline, now available at Fort Motors! This eye-catching blue SUV boasts a comfortable interior and a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. With only 72,795 KM on the odometer, this Taos is ready for many more adventures. It's the perfect blend of modern technology, safety, and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a reliable and versatile vehicle.
Here are five features that make this Taos a standout:
- Adaptive Cruise Control: Enjoy a more relaxed and safer drive with this smart feature that automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.
- Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable on those chilly Canadian mornings with a heated steering wheel, adding a touch of luxury to your daily commute.
- Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking): Drive with added peace of mind knowing this system can help prevent or mitigate potential collisions.
- Back-Up Camera: Make parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze with the help of the back-up camera.
- Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature: Save on fuel and reduce emissions with this clever feature that automatically shuts off the engine when the vehicle is stopped.
Visit Fort Motors today to experience the 2023 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline for yourself!
