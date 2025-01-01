Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and practical SUV thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this used 2023 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline, now available at Fort Motors! This eye-catching blue SUV boasts a comfortable interior and a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. With only 72,795 KM on the odometer, this Taos is ready for many more adventures. Its the perfect blend of modern technology, safety, and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a reliable and versatile vehicle.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this Taos a standout:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Adaptive Cruise Control:</strong> Enjoy a more relaxed and safer drive with this smart feature that automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay comfortable on those chilly Canadian mornings with a heated steering wheel, adding a touch of luxury to your daily commute.</li> <li><strong>Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking):</strong> Drive with added peace of mind knowing this system can help prevent or mitigate potential collisions.</li> <li><strong>Back-Up Camera:</strong> Make parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze with the help of the back-up camera.</li> <li><strong>Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature:</strong> Save on fuel and reduce emissions with this clever feature that automatically shuts off the engine when the vehicle is stopped.</li> </ul> <p>Visit Fort Motors today to experience the 2023 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline for yourself!</p> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Volkswagen Taos

72,795 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline

13198982

2023 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,795KM
VIN 3VVEX7B28PM379928

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X79928
  • Mileage 72,795 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.23 axle ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
50 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Regenerative Alternator
GVWR: 1,960 kgs (4,320 lbs)
Engine: 1.5-TSI 4-Cylinder
Front Strut Rear Torsion Beam Suspension
425.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Immobilizer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels: 7J x 17" Lupin Alloy
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 215/55R17 94H All-Season
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

6 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

$CALL

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2023 Volkswagen Taos