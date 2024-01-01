$68,000+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco
2024 Ford Bronco
Everglades - Navigation - Rack Rails
2024 Ford Bronco
Everglades - Navigation - Rack Rails
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$68,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,143KM
VIN 1FMEE4HH6RLA29356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eruption Green Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,143 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, 17 inch Aluminum Wheels, Rack Rails!
Compare at $70720 - Our Price is just $68000!
Carrying on the legendary legacy, this 2024 Ford Bronco defies all odds to take you on the best of adventures off-road. This 2024 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
With a nostalgia-inducing design along with remarkable on-road driving manners with supreme off-road capability, this 2024 Ford Bronco is indeed a jack of all trades and masters every one of them. Durable build materials and functional engineering coupled with modern day infotainment and driver assistive features ensure that this iconic vehicle takes on whatever you can throw at it. Want an SUV that can genuinely do it all and look good while at it? Look no further than this 2024 Ford Bronco!This low mileage SUV has just 1,143 kms. It's eruption green metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Bronco's trim level is Everglades. This Bronco Everglades offers incredible off-road capability and looks good while at it, thanks to standard kit including a factory fitted snorkel, a front-mounted winch with recovery boards, front and rear locking differentials, skid plates for undercarriage protection, off-road suspension with Bilstein shock absorbers, aluminum wheels with a full-size spare, and front fog lamps. This rugged off-roader also treats you to amazing comfort and connectivity features that include heated front seats, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, and an upgraded infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and inbuilt navigation, to get you back home from your off-road adventures. Road safety is assured thanks to a suite of systems including blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection and cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, rear parking sensors, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include proximity keyless entry with push button start, trail control, trail turn assist, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Rack Rails.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE4HH6RLA29356.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Navigation
Additional Features
17 inch Aluminum Wheels
Rack Rails
2024 Ford Bronco Everglades - Navigation - Rack Rails 1,143 KM $68,000
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
$68,000
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2024 Ford Bronco