2024 Ford Edge
SEL
2024 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2024 Ford Edge SEL, available now at Fort Motors! This sleek Oxford White crossover is the perfect blend of style, practicality, and modern technology, making it an ideal choice for families and individuals alike. With its all-wheel-drive system, you'll have the confidence to tackle any road condition, while the spacious interior and comfortable seating ensure a pleasant ride for everyone. This Edge SEL is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you connected on the go.
This Ford Edge SEL is loaded with features to make your drive easier and more enjoyable. Here are five of the most exciting:
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with added peace of mind knowing this system can help mitigate or avoid collisions.
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot: Change lanes with confidence, thanks to this helpful safety feature.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected on the go with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access: Easily load and unload cargo with the convenience of a power liftgate.
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning: Stay comfortable with the perfect temperature, no matter the weather.
Visit Fort Motors today to experience the 2024 Ford Edge SEL for yourself!
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only.
Vehicle Features
