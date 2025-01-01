$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Edge
SEL
2024 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2024 Ford Edge SEL, available now at Fort Motors! This sleek Agate Black beauty is a perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability, making it ideal for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its all-wheel-drive system, you'll have the confidence to tackle any road condition, while the spacious interior and advanced features ensure a comfortable and connected driving experience for you and your passengers. This Edge SEL is packed with modern technology and safety features, making it a smart choice for anyone seeking a dependable and well-equipped SUV.
Here are five features that make this Ford Edge SEL stand out:
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with added peace of mind knowing this system can help mitigate or avoid collisions.
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System): Change lanes with confidence, thanks to this helpful feature that alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access: Stay connected on the go with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, perfect for streaming, browsing, and keeping everyone entertained.
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning: Enjoy personalized climate control with the convenience of voice commands.
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access: Easily load and unload cargo with the touch of a button.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fort Motors
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
250-785-6661