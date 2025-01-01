$34,495+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Escape
ST-Line
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rapid Red Met Tinted Cc
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,354 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line, now available at Fort Motors! This eye-catching SUV, finished in a vibrant Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, is designed to turn heads while providing a comfortable and connected driving experience. With only 8354KM on the odometer, this Escape is practically brand new and ready for its next adventure. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, making it perfect for navigating Canadian roads year-round.
The ST-Line trim offers a sporty aesthetic and a host of features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin with comfortable seating and modern technology. This Escape is equipped with a powerful and efficient 1.5L EcoBoost engine, providing a great balance of performance and fuel economy. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this fantastic SUV!
Here are five features that make this Ford Escape ST-Line stand out:
- Cold Weather Package: Embrace the Canadian winters with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, ensuring a cozy and comfortable ride even on the coldest days.
- Tech Package #1: Stay connected and informed with the latest technology, including a 13.2" touchscreen display, Connected Navigation, and Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ for added safety and convenience.
- Remote Start System: Warm up your vehicle from the comfort of your home or office with the remote start system, making those chilly mornings a breeze.
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System): Navigate traffic with confidence, thanks to the Blind Spot Information System, which alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots.
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat: Find your perfect driving position with the 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, offering optimal comfort and support for long drives.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
