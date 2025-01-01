Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this used 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line, now available at Fort Motors! This eye-catching SUV, finished in a vibrant Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, is designed to turn heads while providing a comfortable and connected driving experience. With only 8354KM on the odometer, this Escape is practically brand new and ready for its next adventure. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, making it perfect for navigating Canadian roads year-round.</p> <p>The ST-Line trim offers a sporty aesthetic and a host of features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. Inside, youll find a well-appointed cabin with comfortable seating and modern technology. This Escape is equipped with a powerful and efficient 1.5L EcoBoost engine, providing a great balance of performance and fuel economy. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own this fantastic SUV!</p> <p>Here are five features that make this Ford Escape ST-Line stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Cold Weather Package:</strong> Embrace the Canadian winters with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, ensuring a cozy and comfortable ride even on the coldest days.</li> <li><strong>Tech Package #1:</strong> Stay connected and informed with the latest technology, including a 13.2" touchscreen display, Connected Navigation, and Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ for added safety and convenience.</li> <li><strong>Remote Start System:</strong> Warm up your vehicle from the comfort of your home or office with the remote start system, making those chilly mornings a breeze.</li> <li><strong>BLIS (Blind Spot Information System):</strong> Navigate traffic with confidence, thanks to the Blind Spot Information System, which alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots.</li> <li><strong>8-Way Power Driver Seat:</strong> Find your perfect driving position with the 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat, offering optimal comfort and support for long drives.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2024 Ford Escape

8,354 KM

Details Description Features

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Escape

ST-Line

Watch This Vehicle
12724749

2024 Ford Escape

ST-Line

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 12724749
  2. 12724749
  3. 12724749
  4. 12724749
  5. 12724749
  6. 12724749
  7. 12724749
  8. 12724749
  9. 12724749
  10. 12724749
  11. 12724749
  12. 12724749
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
8,354KM
VIN 1FMCU9MNXRUB31143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Red Met Tinted Cc
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,354 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line, now available at Fort Motors! This eye-catching SUV, finished in a vibrant Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, is designed to turn heads while providing a comfortable and connected driving experience. With only 8354KM on the odometer, this Escape is practically brand new and ready for its next adventure. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, making it perfect for navigating Canadian roads year-round.


The ST-Line trim offers a sporty aesthetic and a host of features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin with comfortable seating and modern technology. This Escape is equipped with a powerful and efficient 1.5L EcoBoost engine, providing a great balance of performance and fuel economy. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this fantastic SUV!


Here are five features that make this Ford Escape ST-Line stand out:


  • Cold Weather Package: Embrace the Canadian winters with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, ensuring a cozy and comfortable ride even on the coldest days.
  • Tech Package #1: Stay connected and informed with the latest technology, including a 13.2" touchscreen display, Connected Navigation, and Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ for added safety and convenience.
  • Remote Start System: Warm up your vehicle from the comfort of your home or office with the remote start system, making those chilly mornings a breeze.
  • BLIS (Blind Spot Information System): Navigate traffic with confidence, thanks to the Blind Spot Information System, which alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots.
  • 8-Way Power Driver Seat: Find your perfect driving position with the 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, offering optimal comfort and support for long drives.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
59.4 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
3.81 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
459.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Cargo Mat
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: fore/aft, up/down, power lumbar and power recline
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4-Way Manual Passenger Seat -inc: fore/aft and manual recline controls
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Braking

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Wing Spoiler
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Wheels: 18" Rock Metallic Painted Aluminum
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System

Additional Features

Cold Weather Package
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
ROOF-RAIL CROSSBARS
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
.1.5L ECOBOOST W/START-STOP
RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
.EVASIVE STEERING ASSIST
CARGO MAT (CARGO AREA PROTECTOR)
FLR LINERS FR-RR W/CRPT MATS
.MIRROR-PWR/HTD GLASS
.REAR PARKING SENSORS
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard when required by province (Ontario, Manitoba, British-Columbia), optional in all other provinces/territories
EBONY W/RED STITCH
PARTIAL VINYL/CLOTH SEATS
TECH PACKAGE #1
.LANE CENTERING ASSIST
.13.2 TOUCHSCREEN
.HEATED FRONT ROW SEATS
EBONY, PARTIAL VINYL & CLOTH SPORT CONTOUR BUCKET SEATS -inc: red stitching
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
.CONNECTED NAV (1-YR TRIAL)
TECH PACK #1 -inc: Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Connected Navigation, 1 year of connectivity, pinch-to-zoom capability, live traffic, predictive destinations and route guidance, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, 13.2" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe...
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS W/CARPET MATS -inc: standard carpeted front and rear floor mats
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A -inc: Cold Weather Package, Heated Premium-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Remote Start System, Heated Front Row Seats, Heated Sideview Mirrors
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated Premium-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Remote Start System, Heated Front Row Seats, Heated Sideview Mirrors
.ADAPTIVE SPEED CONTROL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line for sale in Fort St John, BC
2024 Ford Escape ST-Line 8,354 KM $34,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Ford Escape SEL 55,429 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 38,329 KM $48,995 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2024 Ford Escape