Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2024 Ford F-150 XLT, now available at Fort Motors! This rugged beauty is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a sleek grey exterior and a comfortable, well-equipped interior. With only 52,864 KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready for many more years of service. This F-150 XLT is a versatile workhorse, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways.</p> <p>This 4-wheel drive F-150 XLT is packed with features designed for convenience, safety, and performance. From its advanced driver-assist technologies to its practical towing capabilities, this truck is built to impress. The automatic transmission and powerful engine ensure a smooth and confident driving experience, while the spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers and cargo. Visit Fort Motors today to experience the power and versatility of this exceptional Ford F-150 XLT!</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this F-150 XLT a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Information System (BLIS).</li> <li><strong>Connected Navigation:</strong> Stay connected and on course with the integrated navigation system and FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with the part-time four-wheel drive system, ready for off-road adventures or challenging weather conditions.</li> <li><strong>Reverse Sensing System & Cameras:</strong> Effortlessly maneuver and park with the reverse sensing system, rear parking sensors, and multiple camera views.</li> <li><strong>Class IV Towing Equipment:</strong> Tow with ease, thanks to the included hitch and trailer sway control, making this truck ready for work or play.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2024 Ford F-150

52,864 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
13198940

2024 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 13198940
  2. 13198940
  3. 13198940
  4. 13198940
  5. 13198940
  6. 13198940
  7. 13198940
  8. 13198940
  9. 13198940
  10. 13198940
  11. 13198940
  12. 13198940
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,864KM
VIN 1FTFW3L81RKD79104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,864 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2024 Ford F-150 XLT, now available at Fort Motors! This rugged beauty is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a sleek grey exterior and a comfortable, well-equipped interior. With only 52,864 KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready for many more years of service. This F-150 XLT is a versatile workhorse, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways.


This 4-wheel drive F-150 XLT is packed with features designed for convenience, safety, and performance. From its advanced driver-assist technologies to its practical towing capabilities, this truck is built to impress. The automatic transmission and powerful engine ensure a smooth and confident driving experience, while the spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers and cargo. Visit Fort Motors today to experience the power and versatility of this exceptional Ford F-150 XLT!


Here are five standout features that make this F-150 XLT a must-see:


  • Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Information System (BLIS).
  • Connected Navigation: Stay connected and on course with the integrated navigation system and FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the part-time four-wheel drive system, ready for off-road adventures or challenging weather conditions.
  • Reverse Sensing System & Cameras: Effortlessly maneuver and park with the reverse sensing system, rear parking sensors, and multiple camera views.
  • Class IV Towing Equipment: Tow with ease, thanks to the included hitch and trailer sway control, making this truck ready for work or play.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 7,200 lbs (3,266 kgs)
918.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
integrated storage
Black grille w/chrome accents
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Cargo Bed Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Reverse Brake Assist
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss for sale in Fort St John, BC
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Escape Active for sale in Fort St John, BC
2024 Ford Escape Active 22,610 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Toyota Corolla LE 51,907 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2024 Ford F-150