2024 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,864 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2024 Ford F-150 XLT, now available at Fort Motors! This rugged beauty is ready to tackle any job or adventure, boasting a sleek grey exterior and a comfortable, well-equipped interior. With only 52,864 KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready for many more years of service. This F-150 XLT is a versatile workhorse, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways.
This 4-wheel drive F-150 XLT is packed with features designed for convenience, safety, and performance. From its advanced driver-assist technologies to its practical towing capabilities, this truck is built to impress. The automatic transmission and powerful engine ensure a smooth and confident driving experience, while the spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers and cargo. Visit Fort Motors today to experience the power and versatility of this exceptional Ford F-150 XLT!
Here are five standout features that make this F-150 XLT a must-see:
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Information System (BLIS).
- Connected Navigation: Stay connected and on course with the integrated navigation system and FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the part-time four-wheel drive system, ready for off-road adventures or challenging weather conditions.
- Reverse Sensing System & Cameras: Effortlessly maneuver and park with the reverse sensing system, rear parking sensors, and multiple camera views.
- Class IV Towing Equipment: Tow with ease, thanks to the included hitch and trailer sway control, making this truck ready for work or play.
