2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty 4X4 CREW CAB PU DRW/
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty 4X4 CREW CAB PU DRW/
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$114,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,836KM
VIN 1FT8W3DM0REE50988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,836 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Premium Audio, FX4 Off-Road Package, Sunroof, Reverse Sensing System!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Reverse Sensing System
Additional Features
Premium Audio
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
$114,500
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2024 Ford F-350