<b>Leather Seats, Premium Audio, FX4 Off-Road Package, Sunroof, Reverse Sensing System!</b><br> <br> Compare at $119080 - Our Price is just $114500! <br> <br> If you have the need to haul or tow heavy loads, this Ford F-350 should be at the top of your consideration list. This 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John. <br> <br>The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 10,836 kms. Its carbonized grey metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 500HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Fx4 Off-road Package, Sunroof, Reverse Sensing System. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DM0REE50988 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DM0REE50988</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

10,836 KM

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 10,836 KM

Leather Seats

Sunroof

Reverse Sensing System

Premium Audio
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

250-785-XXXX

250-785-6661

