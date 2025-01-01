Menu
Looking for a heavy-duty pickup thats ready to tackle any challenge? Feast your eyes on this Race Red 2024 Ford F-350 Lariat, now available at Fort Motors! This beast of a truck is equipped with a powerful 7.3L V8 engine and a smooth-shifting TorqShift 10-speed automatic transmission, ready to handle whatever you throw its way. With only 5345KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. The Lariat trim offers a luxurious interior with Black Onyx leather heated and ventilated captains chairs, ensuring a comfortable ride no matter the weather. Plus, with its 4-wheel drive, youll have the confidence to navigate any terrain.

This F-350 Lariat is packed with features designed for both work and play. The Sport Appearance Package gives it a bold, head-turning look, while the integrated tailgate step and handle make loading and unloading a breeze. The advanced technology, including the Ford Co-Pilot360 system, provides added safety and convenience on every drive. This truck is ready to work hard and play harder.

Here are five features that make this F-350 Lariat stand out:

Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable and in control, even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
Ford Co-Pilot360: Advanced safety features like Reverse Brake Assist and Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking provide peace of mind on every journey.
Upfitter Switches: Customize your truck with ease, thanks to the pre-wired upfitter switches.
Dual Alternators: Ensure you have the power you need for all your accessories and demanding tasks.
Black Onyx Leather Heated/Ventilated Luxury Captains Chairs: Experience ultimate comfort with these premium seats, perfect for long drives.

2024 Ford F-350

5,345 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-350

Lariat

12902390

2024 Ford F-350

Lariat

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Used
5,345KM
VIN 1FT8X3BN1REE28099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Race Red
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx, Leather Heated/Ventilated Luxury Captain's Chairs
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X28099
  • Mileage 5,345 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DEVCT NA PFI V8 GAS
DUAL 68 AH AGM 750 CCA BATTERIES
130 L Fuel Tank
HD 190 Amp Alternator
410 AMP DUAL ALTERNATORS -inc: 250 Amp + 160 Amp
410 AMP DUAL ALTERNATORS
GVWR: 5,352 kgs (11,800 lbs) Payload Package
2200.4 Kgs Maximum Payload

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Sport Appearance Package
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Boxside Steps
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
All-Weather Floor Mats
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6)
Armrests w/Storage
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Cargo Bed Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist

Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

RACE RED
TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats
BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, 2-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power adjuster driver and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar), Flow-Through Centre Console (...
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: dark fender badge, Black Tow Hooks, Wheels: 20" Dark Carbonized Grey Painted Aluminum, High-gloss, matte black hub covers and centre ornaments, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Tires: LT275/65Rx20E Premium BSW A/T (4), S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

2024 Ford F-350