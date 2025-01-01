$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-350
Lariat
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Race Red
- Interior Colour Black Onyx, Leather Heated/Ventilated Luxury Captain's Chairs
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X28099
- Mileage 5,345 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that's ready to tackle any challenge? Feast your eyes on this Race Red 2024 Ford F-350 Lariat, now available at Fort Motors! This beast of a truck is equipped with a powerful 7.3L V8 engine and a smooth-shifting TorqShift 10-speed automatic transmission, ready to handle whatever you throw its way. With only 5345KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. The Lariat trim offers a luxurious interior with Black Onyx leather heated and ventilated captain's chairs, ensuring a comfortable ride no matter the weather. Plus, with its 4-wheel drive, you'll have the confidence to navigate any terrain.
This F-350 Lariat is packed with features designed for both work and play. The Sport Appearance Package gives it a bold, head-turning look, while the integrated tailgate step and handle make loading and unloading a breeze. The advanced technology, including the Ford Co-Pilot360 system, provides added safety and convenience on every drive. This truck is ready to work hard and play harder.
Here are five features that make this F-350 Lariat stand out:
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable and in control, even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Advanced safety features like Reverse Brake Assist and Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking provide peace of mind on every journey.
- Upfitter Switches: Customize your truck with ease, thanks to the pre-wired upfitter switches.
- Dual Alternators: Ensure you have the power you need for all your accessories and demanding tasks.
- Black Onyx Leather Heated/Ventilated Luxury Captain's Chairs: Experience ultimate comfort with these premium seats, perfect for long drives.
Vehicle Features
