Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this used 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty DRW Platinum, now available at Fort Motors! This beast of a truck, finished in sleek Agate Black, is ready to conquer any job site or off-road adventure. With only 5139KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and offers the power and capability you need, combined with the luxury and comfort you deserve.

This F-350 Platinum is packed with features designed to make your life easier and more enjoyable. From its powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel engine to its advanced technology, this truck is built to impress. Whether youre hauling heavy loads, navigating challenging terrain, or simply cruising down the highway, this Super Duty delivers a premium driving experience.

Here are five features that make this F-350 Platinum stand out:

FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer any terrain with specially tuned shocks, skid plates, and Hill Descent Control.
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package: Ready to tow with ease, this package makes hooking up your trailer a breeze.
Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort and control, even on the coldest days.
B&O Premium Audio: Immerse yourself in a premium sound experience with this top-of-the-line audio system.
Ford Co-Pilot360: Stay safe and confident with advanced driver-assist features like Reverse Brake Assist and Blind Spot Information System.

Visit Fort Motors today and experience the power and luxury of this exceptional Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum!

2024 Ford F-350

5,139 KM

$123,895

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW Platinum

12953300

2024 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW Platinum

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$123,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,139KM
VIN 1FT8W3DT3REF43690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,139 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this used 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty DRW Platinum, now available at Fort Motors! This beast of a truck, finished in sleek Agate Black, is ready to conquer any job site or off-road adventure. With only 5139KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and offers the power and capability you need, combined with the luxury and comfort you deserve.


This F-350 Platinum is packed with features designed to make your life easier and more enjoyable. From its powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel engine to its advanced technology, this truck is built to impress. Whether you're hauling heavy loads, navigating challenging terrain, or simply cruising down the highway, this Super Duty delivers a premium driving experience.


Here are five features that make this F-350 Platinum stand out:


  • FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer any terrain with specially tuned shocks, skid plates, and Hill Descent Control.
  • 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package: Ready to tow with ease, this package makes hooking up your trailer a breeze.
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort and control, even on the coldest days.
  • B&O Premium Audio: Immerse yourself in a premium sound experience with this top-of-the-line audio system.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360: Stay safe and confident with advanced driver-assist features like Reverse Brake Assist and Blind Spot Information System.

Visit Fort Motors today and experience the power and luxury of this exceptional Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum!


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package
68-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual 250 Amp Alternator
183 L Fuel Tank
2972.4 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Rear splash guards
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Aluminum grille
LED brakelights
Cab Clearance lights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Open And Close Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Boxside Steps
WHEELS: 17" POLISHED ALUMINUM MACHINED FINISH -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments (4 aluminum outer and 2 steel inner)
Integrated Tailgate Step

Interior

Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

Additional Features

Limited Slip w/4.10 Axle Ratio
CAMPER PACKAGE
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package
LT245/75R17E BSW ALL-TERRAIN
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
TOUGH BED SPRAY IN BEDLINER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.SKID PLATES
FRONT WHEEL WELL LINERS
AGATE BLACK
PLAT BLACK LEATHER 40/CNSL/40
SPLASH GUARDS - REAR
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT
4.10 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE
BLACK ONYX
ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS
.PLATINUM TRIM
14000# GVWR PACKAGE
TONNEAU COVER - SOFT FOLDING
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER -inc: tailgate-guard, black box tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
TIRES: LT245/75RX17E BSW A/T (7) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
CAMPER PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment) and slide-in camper certification, ...
SOFT FOLDING TONNEAU PICKUP BOX COVER
.SIRIUS XM W/360L
.B&O PREMIUM AUDIO
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: 1 frame under bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes provide less clearance between the cab and...
.HEAVY DUTY SERVICE SUSPENSION
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
BLACK ONYX, UNIQUE PLATINUM FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: multicontour heated/ventilated seating, 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power driver adjuster and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar)
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor, Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, Engine Block ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

$123,895

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2024 Ford F-350