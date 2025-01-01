2024 Ford F-350

Limited Slip w/4.10 Axle Ratio

CAMPER PACKAGE

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package

LT245/75R17E BSW ALL-TERRAIN

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #2 ORDER

TOUGH BED SPRAY IN BEDLINER

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

.SKID PLATES

FRONT WHEEL WELL LINERS

AGATE BLACK

PLAT BLACK LEATHER 40/CNSL/40

SPLASH GUARDS - REAR

AGATE BLACK METALLIC

WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT

4.10 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE

BLACK ONYX

ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS

.PLATINUM TRIM

14000# GVWR PACKAGE

TONNEAU COVER - SOFT FOLDING

TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER -inc: tailgate-guard, black box tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

TIRES: LT245/75RX17E BSW A/T (7) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

CAMPER PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment) and slide-in camper certification, ...

SOFT FOLDING TONNEAU PICKUP BOX COVER

.SIRIUS XM W/360L

.B&O PREMIUM AUDIO

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: 1 frame under bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes provide less clearance between the cab and...

.HEAVY DUTY SERVICE SUSPENSION

CV LOT MANAGEMENT

BLACK ONYX, UNIQUE PLATINUM FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: multicontour heated/ventilated seating, 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power driver adjuster and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar)