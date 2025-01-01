$123,895+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty DRW Platinum
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty DRW Platinum
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$123,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,139 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this used 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty DRW Platinum, now available at Fort Motors! This beast of a truck, finished in sleek Agate Black, is ready to conquer any job site or off-road adventure. With only 5139KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and offers the power and capability you need, combined with the luxury and comfort you deserve.
This F-350 Platinum is packed with features designed to make your life easier and more enjoyable. From its powerful 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel engine to its advanced technology, this truck is built to impress. Whether you're hauling heavy loads, navigating challenging terrain, or simply cruising down the highway, this Super Duty delivers a premium driving experience.
Here are five features that make this F-350 Platinum stand out:
- FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer any terrain with specially tuned shocks, skid plates, and Hill Descent Control.
- 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package: Ready to tow with ease, this package makes hooking up your trailer a breeze.
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort and control, even on the coldest days.
- B&O Premium Audio: Immerse yourself in a premium sound experience with this top-of-the-line audio system.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Stay safe and confident with advanced driver-assist features like Reverse Brake Assist and Blind Spot Information System.
Visit Fort Motors today and experience the power and luxury of this exceptional Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Fort Motors
250-785-6661