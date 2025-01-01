Menu
Looking for a heavy-duty pickup thats ready for anything? Feast your eyes on this used 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat, now available at Fort Motors! This beast is dressed in a sleek Carbonized Grey exterior, complemented by a luxurious Black Onyx interior with Ebony Leather. With only 5710KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready to tackle any job or adventure you throw its way. This F-350 is a powerhouse, boasting a robust diesel engine, 4-wheel drive, and a long list of features designed for both work and comfort.

This F-350 Lariat is loaded with premium features, including the Lariat Ultimate Package and the Black Appearance Package. Its equipped with the FX4 Off-Road Package, ensuring you can confidently navigate challenging terrains. The interior is designed for comfort and convenience, with heated and ventilated leather captains chairs.

Here are five features that make this F-350 stand out:

High-Output Diesel Engine: Experience the raw power and efficiency of the 6.7L High Output Power Stroke V8 Diesel engine.
Lariat Ultimate Package: Enjoy top-of-the-line features like Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, Ford Co-Pilot 360 2.0, and more.
FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer any terrain with specially tuned shocks, skid plates, and an electronic-locking axle.
Black Appearance Package: Turn heads with the bold styling of the blacked-out grille, wheels, and exterior accents.
Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats: Experience ultimate comfort with luxurious leather seats that keep you cozy in any weather.

2024 Ford F-350

5,710 KM

2024 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Lariat

13139836

2024 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Used
5,710KM
VIN 1FT8W3BM8REF52624

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X52624
  • Mileage 5,710 KM

Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that's ready for anything? Feast your eyes on this used 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat, now available at Fort Motors! This beast is dressed in a sleek Carbonized Grey exterior, complemented by a luxurious Black Onyx interior with Ebony Leather. With only 5710KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready to tackle any job or adventure you throw its way. This F-350 is a powerhouse, boasting a robust diesel engine, 4-wheel drive, and a long list of features designed for both work and comfort.


This F-350 Lariat is loaded with premium features, including the Lariat Ultimate Package and the Black Appearance Package. It's equipped with the FX4 Off-Road Package, ensuring you can confidently navigate challenging terrains. The interior is designed for comfort and convenience, with heated and ventilated leather captain's chairs.


Here are five features that make this F-350 stand out:


  • High-Output Diesel Engine: Experience the raw power and efficiency of the 6.7L High Output Power Stroke V8 Diesel engine.
  • Lariat Ultimate Package: Enjoy top-of-the-line features like Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, Ford Co-Pilot 360 2.0, and more.
  • FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer any terrain with specially tuned shocks, skid plates, and an electronic-locking axle.
  • Black Appearance Package: Turn heads with the bold styling of the blacked-out grille, wheels, and exterior accents.
  • Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats: Experience ultimate comfort with luxurious leather seats that keep you cozy in any weather.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
DUAL 68 AH AGM 750 CCA BATTERIES
183 L Fuel Tank
HD 190 Amp Alternator
410 AMP DUAL ALTERNATORS -inc: 250 Amp + 160 Amp
GVWR: 5,398 kgs (11,900 lbs) Payload Package
2175.4 Kgs Maximum Payload

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Boxside Steps
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Fixed antenna
8 speakers
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Aerial View Camera System

PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
TOUGH BED SPRAY IN BEDLINER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.LARIAT TRIM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
BLACK ONYX
CARBONIZED GRAY
Black Appearance PKG
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/O CARPET
.WHEEL WELL LINERS REAR
.HI GLOSS BLACK ALUM WHEELS-20
ALL WEATHER MATS W/O CARPT MAT
.UPFITTER SWITCHES
12000# GVWR PACKAGE
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER -inc: tailgate-guard, black box tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
LEATHER TRM 40/CNSOL/40 SEAT
.SIRIUS XM W/360L
.B&O PREMIUM AUDIO
6.7 HI OUTPUT PS V8 DIESEL
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140
.LT275/65R20E BSW ALL TERRAIN
410 AMP ALTERNATOR
DUAL BATTERY
BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, 2-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power adjuster driver and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar), Flow-Through Centre Console (...
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
LART ULT BLCK PKG DIST
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, Ford Co-Pilot 360 2.0, rear view camera, reverse brake assist and reverse sensing system, Lane-Keeping System, lane-keeping alert, lane-keeping aid and driver alert, Pre-Collision Assist, Automati...
BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: front and rear black Ford ovals, box side decal (4x4, FX4 or Tremor) and ebony black fender vent surround dark fender badge, Rear Wheel Well Liners, Ebony Black Painted Front Grille Bars, Ebony Black Painted Mirror Caps, ...
ENGINE: 6.7L HIGH OUTPUT POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL -inc: Turbo diesel B20, manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 410 Amp Dual Alternators, 250 Am...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2024 Ford F-350