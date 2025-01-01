$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
- Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X52624
- Mileage 5,710 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that's ready for anything? Feast your eyes on this used 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat, now available at Fort Motors! This beast is dressed in a sleek Carbonized Grey exterior, complemented by a luxurious Black Onyx interior with Ebony Leather. With only 5710KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready to tackle any job or adventure you throw its way. This F-350 is a powerhouse, boasting a robust diesel engine, 4-wheel drive, and a long list of features designed for both work and comfort.
This F-350 Lariat is loaded with premium features, including the Lariat Ultimate Package and the Black Appearance Package. It's equipped with the FX4 Off-Road Package, ensuring you can confidently navigate challenging terrains. The interior is designed for comfort and convenience, with heated and ventilated leather captain's chairs.
Here are five features that make this F-350 stand out:
- High-Output Diesel Engine: Experience the raw power and efficiency of the 6.7L High Output Power Stroke V8 Diesel engine.
- Lariat Ultimate Package: Enjoy top-of-the-line features like Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, Ford Co-Pilot 360 2.0, and more.
- FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer any terrain with specially tuned shocks, skid plates, and an electronic-locking axle.
- Black Appearance Package: Turn heads with the bold styling of the blacked-out grille, wheels, and exterior accents.
- Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats: Experience ultimate comfort with luxurious leather seats that keep you cozy in any weather.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
