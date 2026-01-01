$90,225+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$90,225
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y91571
- Mileage 78,147 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that's ready to tackle any job? Check out this used 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT, available now at Fort Motors! This powerful 4-wheel-drive truck is built to handle tough tasks, offering a robust gasoline engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. With only 78,147 KM on the odometer, this truck is ready for many more adventures. The XLT trim provides a comfortable and functional interior, making it a great choice for both work and everyday driving.
This F-350 is packed with features designed for both convenience and capability. The FX4 Off-Road Package ensures you're ready for off-road adventures, while the XLT Premium Package adds extra comfort and technology. The truck's rugged design and powerful performance make it a standout choice for anyone needing a reliable and capable pickup.
Here are five features that make this F-350 Super Duty stand out:
- FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer any terrain with specially tuned shocks, skid plates, and more.
- 360-Degree Camera Package: Maneuver with confidence, thanks to a comprehensive view of your surroundings.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay comfortable even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
- Remote Start: Warm up the engine and cabin before you even step outside.
- B&O Premium Audio: Enjoy your favourite tunes with exceptional sound quality.
Visit Fort Motors today to experience this impressive Ford F-350 Super Duty for yourself!
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