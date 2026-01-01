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<p>Looking for a heavy-duty pickup thats ready to tackle any job? Check out this used 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT, available now at Fort Motors! This powerful 4-wheel-drive truck is built to handle tough tasks, offering a robust gasoline engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. With only 78,147 KM on the odometer, this truck is ready for many more adventures. The XLT trim provides a comfortable and functional interior, making it a great choice for both work and everyday driving.</p> <p>This F-350 is packed with features designed for both convenience and capability. The FX4 Off-Road Package ensures youre ready for off-road adventures, while the XLT Premium Package adds extra comfort and technology. The trucks rugged design and powerful performance make it a standout choice for anyone needing a reliable and capable pickup.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this F-350 Super Duty stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>FX4 Off-Road Package:</strong> Conquer any terrain with specially tuned shocks, skid plates, and more.</li> <li><strong>360-Degree Camera Package:</strong> Maneuver with confidence, thanks to a comprehensive view of your surroundings.</li> <li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay comfortable even on the coldest Canadian mornings.</li> <li><strong>Remote Start:</strong> Warm up the engine and cabin before you even step outside.</li> <li><strong>B&O Premium Audio:</strong> Enjoy your favourite tunes with exceptional sound quality.</li> </ul> <p>Visit Fort Motors today to experience this impressive Ford F-350 Super Duty for yourself!</p> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2024 Ford F-350

78,147 KM

Details Description Features

$90,225

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14007324

2024 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XLT

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

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$90,225

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
78,147KM
VIN 1FT8W3BNXREC91571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y91571
  • Mileage 78,147 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that's ready to tackle any job? Check out this used 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT, available now at Fort Motors! This powerful 4-wheel-drive truck is built to handle tough tasks, offering a robust gasoline engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. With only 78,147 KM on the odometer, this truck is ready for many more adventures. The XLT trim provides a comfortable and functional interior, making it a great choice for both work and everyday driving.


This F-350 is packed with features designed for both convenience and capability. The FX4 Off-Road Package ensures you're ready for off-road adventures, while the XLT Premium Package adds extra comfort and technology. The truck's rugged design and powerful performance make it a standout choice for anyone needing a reliable and capable pickup.


Here are five features that make this F-350 Super Duty stand out:


  • FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer any terrain with specially tuned shocks, skid plates, and more.
  • 360-Degree Camera Package: Maneuver with confidence, thanks to a comprehensive view of your surroundings.
  • Heated Front Seats: Stay comfortable even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
  • Remote Start: Warm up the engine and cabin before you even step outside.
  • B&O Premium Audio: Enjoy your favourite tunes with exceptional sound quality.

Visit Fort Motors today to experience this impressive Ford F-350 Super Duty for yourself!


Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
250 Amp Alternator
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
190 Amp Alternator
Electronic-Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DEVCT NA PFI V8 GAS
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package
183 L Fuel Tank
1905.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Sport Appearance Package
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Boxside Steps
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear Window Defrost
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Compass
Power sliding rear window
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Keypad
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
5 Speakers

Additional Features

Jack
PARTIAL GAS FILL
CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
JOB #2 ORDER
.HEATED FRONT SEATS
XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.LED BOX LIGHTING
.REMOTE START
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.SKID PLATES
.XLT TRIM
.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.LT275/70R18E BSW ALL TERRAIN
.POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
FRONT WHEEL WELL LINERS
POWER-ADJUSTABLE GAS & BRAKE PEDALS
Adjustable gas/brake pedal
WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC
ANTIMATTER BLUE
MEDIUM DARK SLATE
.BLIS (BLIND SPOT INFO SYSTEM)
.7.3L DEVCT NA PFI V8 ENGINE
.PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
.SIRIUS XM W/360L
.B&O PREMIUM AUDIO
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140
.EBONY BLACK ALUM WHLS-18
.360-DEGREE CAMERA PACKAGE
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road
MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: driver side power lumbar, Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter), 110V/400W outlet in rear and storage
11900# GVWR PACKAGE
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, 360-Degree Camera Package, 360-degree trailer camera compatibility, wired auxiliary trailer camera compatibility and wireless trailer camera kit compatibility, Rear Parking Sensors, reverse sensing system ...
DEFROST W/FIXED & PRIVACY GLASS
POWER-SLIDING REAR-WINDOW W/DEFROST -inc: overhead console, Defrost w/Fixed & Privacy Glass

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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$90,225

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2024 Ford F-350