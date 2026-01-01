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<p>Get ready to conquer any task with this robust, pre-owned 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT, now available at Fort Motors. Dressed in a striking Antimatter Blue Metallic, this truck is built for serious work and adventure. Under the hood, youll find the legendary 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel engine, paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission and a capable 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you have the power and traction you need, no matter the terrain or the load. With only 89,827 kilometers on the odometer, this F-350 is just getting started and is ready to be your trusted partner for years to come.</p> <p>This F-350 XLT is more than just a workhorse; its packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and capability. Whether youre towing a heavy trailer, navigating challenging job sites, or heading out for a weekend escape, this truck is equipped to handle it all with confidence and comfort. The spacious interior offers a comfortable environment for long hauls, while the exterior is built to withstand the demands of Canadian roads and weather.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly make this 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel Engine:</strong> Experience unparalleled towing and hauling power, along with the legendary durability and efficiency that only a Power Stroke can deliver.</li> <li><strong>FX4 Off-Road Package:</strong> Conquer rough terrain with confidence thanks to enhanced off-road tuning, premium shocks, and skid plates designed to protect vital components.</li> <li><strong>Pro Power Onboard - 2KW:</strong> Turn your truck into a mobile power source, perfect for job sites, camping, or emergencies, with integrated outlets ready to power your tools and devices.</li> <li><strong>PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors:</strong> Gain superior visibility when towing with these power-folding, telescoping mirrors featuring integrated lights and heated glass for all-weather confidence.</li> <li><strong>Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner:</strong> Protect your truck bed from scratches, dents, and the elements with this factory-installed, durable spray-in liner, complete with tie-down hooks for secure cargo.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2024 Ford F-350

89,827 KM

Details Description Features

$95,375

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14281520

2024 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XLT

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

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Contact Seller

$95,375

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
89,827KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT6RED84425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue
  • Interior Colour MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y84425
  • Mileage 89,827 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to conquer any task with this robust, pre-owned 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT, now available at Fort Motors. Dressed in a striking Antimatter Blue Metallic, this truck is built for serious work and adventure. Under the hood, you'll find the legendary 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel engine, paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission and a capable 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you have the power and traction you need, no matter the terrain or the load. With only 89,827 kilometers on the odometer, this F-350 is just getting started and is ready to be your trusted partner for years to come.


This F-350 XLT is more than just a workhorse; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and capability. Whether you're towing a heavy trailer, navigating challenging job sites, or heading out for a weekend escape, this truck is equipped to handle it all with confidence and comfort. The spacious interior offers a comfortable environment for long hauls, while the exterior is built to withstand the demands of Canadian roads and weather.


Here are 5 features that truly make this 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT stand out:


  • 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel Engine: Experience unparalleled towing and hauling power, along with the legendary durability and efficiency that only a Power Stroke can deliver.
  • FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer rough terrain with confidence thanks to enhanced off-road tuning, premium shocks, and skid plates designed to protect vital components.
  • Pro Power Onboard - 2KW: Turn your truck into a mobile power source, perfect for job sites, camping, or emergencies, with integrated outlets ready to power your tools and devices.
  • PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors: Gain superior visibility when towing with these power-folding, telescoping mirrors featuring integrated lights and heated glass for all-weather confidence.
  • Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner: Protect your truck bed from scratches, dents, and the elements with this factory-installed, durable spray-in liner, complete with tie-down hooks for secure cargo.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

HX
2S
39S
559
572
99T
44G
TDX
X3J
153
16T
17X
18B
41H
43K
54F
61N
61S
62S
66S
67H
693
76S
85S
86M

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
190 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package
DUAL 68 AH AGM 750 CCA BATTERIES
183 L Fuel Tank
1905.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
remote start
Driver Information Centre
Remote Start System
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Keypad
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Rear splash guards
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Boxside Steps
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
5 Speakers

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Additional Features

PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
JOB #2 ORDER
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR
TOUGH BED SPRAY IN BEDLINER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.SKID PLATES
.XLT TRIM
.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO
.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE
LT275/70R18E BSW ALL TERRAIN
PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS
HEAVY DUTY SERVICE SUSPENSION
SPLASH GUARDS - REAR
AM/FM Stereo/Clock
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
TIRES: LT275/70RX18E BSW A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW
ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/O CARPET
WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT & REAR
ANTIMATTER BLUE
ALL WEATHER MATS W/O CARPT MAT
MEDIUM DARK SLATE
SPLASH GUARDS - FRONT
12000# GVWR PACKAGE
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER -inc: tailgate-guard, black box tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/HEAT -inc: power folding w/Autofold, power telescoping w/power/heated glass, heated manual spotter mirrors, integrated clearance lights, turn signal indicators, high-intensity LED security approach lights, utility light...
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140
DUAL BATTERY
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road
MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: driver side power lumbar, Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter), 110V/400W outlet in rear and storage
HEAVY-SERVICE FRONT SUSPENSION PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment), Recommende...
PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW -inc: dual alternators 12V 250 Amp + 24V 150 Amp
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking, Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 410 Amp Dual Alternators, 250 Amp + 160 Amp, ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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$95,375

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2024 Ford F-350