2024 Ford F-350

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT

JOB #2 ORDER

POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR

TOUGH BED SPRAY IN BEDLINER

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE

.SKID PLATES

.XLT TRIM

.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO

.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE

LT275/70R18E BSW ALL TERRAIN

PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS

FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS

HEAVY DUTY SERVICE SUSPENSION

SPLASH GUARDS - REAR

AM/FM Stereo/Clock

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

TIRES: LT275/70RX18E BSW A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW

ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/O CARPET

WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT & REAR

ANTIMATTER BLUE

ALL WEATHER MATS W/O CARPT MAT

MEDIUM DARK SLATE

SPLASH GUARDS - FRONT

12000# GVWR PACKAGE

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER -inc: tailgate-guard, black box tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts

POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/HEAT -inc: power folding w/Autofold, power telescoping w/power/heated glass, heated manual spotter mirrors, integrated clearance lights, turn signal indicators, high-intensity LED security approach lights, utility light...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 10R140

DUAL BATTERY

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road

MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: driver side power lumbar, Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter), 110V/400W outlet in rear and storage

HEAVY-SERVICE FRONT SUSPENSION PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment), Recommende...

PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW -inc: dual alternators 12V 250 Amp + 24V 150 Amp

CV LOT MANAGEMENT