$95,375+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$95,375
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue
- Interior Colour MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y84425
- Mileage 89,827 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any task with this robust, pre-owned 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT, now available at Fort Motors. Dressed in a striking Antimatter Blue Metallic, this truck is built for serious work and adventure. Under the hood, you'll find the legendary 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel engine, paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission and a capable 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you have the power and traction you need, no matter the terrain or the load. With only 89,827 kilometers on the odometer, this F-350 is just getting started and is ready to be your trusted partner for years to come.
This F-350 XLT is more than just a workhorse; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and capability. Whether you're towing a heavy trailer, navigating challenging job sites, or heading out for a weekend escape, this truck is equipped to handle it all with confidence and comfort. The spacious interior offers a comfortable environment for long hauls, while the exterior is built to withstand the demands of Canadian roads and weather.
Here are 5 features that truly make this 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT stand out:
- 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel Engine: Experience unparalleled towing and hauling power, along with the legendary durability and efficiency that only a Power Stroke can deliver.
- FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer rough terrain with confidence thanks to enhanced off-road tuning, premium shocks, and skid plates designed to protect vital components.
- Pro Power Onboard - 2KW: Turn your truck into a mobile power source, perfect for job sites, camping, or emergencies, with integrated outlets ready to power your tools and devices.
- PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors: Gain superior visibility when towing with these power-folding, telescoping mirrors featuring integrated lights and heated glass for all-weather confidence.
- Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner: Protect your truck bed from scratches, dents, and the elements with this factory-installed, durable spray-in liner, complete with tie-down hooks for secure cargo.
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