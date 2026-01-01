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2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Ultimate
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Ultimate
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y00411
- Mileage 75,898 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the pinnacle of truck luxury and capability with this exceptional used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate, now available at Fort Motors. This isn't just a pickup truck; it's a statement of refined power and cutting-edge technology, designed to conquer any task while pampering its occupants. With only 75,898 kilometers on the odometer, this Sierra Denali Ultimate is ready to embark on its next adventure with you. Its commanding presence is matched by an interior that redefines comfort and connectivity, making every drive, whether it's a daily commute or a cross-country haul, an experience to savour.
This Sierra Denali Ultimate is engineered for those who demand the best. From its robust diesel engine to its advanced trailering systems, it's built to perform. The sophisticated Denali styling, combined with the rugged utility of a Sierra 1500, creates a truck that excels in every scenario. Step inside and discover a cabin crafted with premium materials and packed with intuitive technology, ensuring you stay connected, comfortable, and in control. This is your opportunity to own a nearly new, top-tier GMC Sierra that offers unparalleled luxury and unmatched performance.
Here are five of the most exciting features that make this 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate stand out:
- GMC MultiPro Tailgate: This innovative tailgate offers six distinct functions, transforming how you load, unload, and access your truck bed, making it incredibly versatile for work and play.
- MULTICOLOUR 15" DIAGONAL HEAD-UP DISPLAY: Get crucial driving information projected directly onto your windshield in full colour, keeping your eyes on the road and your focus sharp.
- Denali Premium Suspension with Adaptive Ride Control: Experience an incredibly smooth and controlled ride, as the suspension intelligently adjusts to road conditions, providing superior comfort and handling.
- GMC Premium Information Display-13.4" diagonal Multicolour Touchscreen: A stunning, expansive touchscreen serves as the command centre for your infotainment, navigation, and vehicle settings, offering a seamless and intuitive user experience.
- Bed View Camera with Trailer Camera Provisions: Gain enhanced visibility of your cargo bed and even monitor your trailer with integrated camera systems, making loading and towing more confident than ever.
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