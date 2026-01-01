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<p>Experience the pinnacle of truck luxury and capability with this exceptional used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate, now available at Fort Motors. This isnt just a pickup truck; its a statement of refined power and cutting-edge technology, designed to conquer any task while pampering its occupants. With only 75,898 kilometers on the odometer, this Sierra Denali Ultimate is ready to embark on its next adventure with you. Its commanding presence is matched by an interior that redefines comfort and connectivity, making every drive, whether its a daily commute or a cross-country haul, an experience to savour.</p> <p>This Sierra Denali Ultimate is engineered for those who demand the best. From its robust diesel engine to its advanced trailering systems, its built to perform. The sophisticated Denali styling, combined with the rugged utility of a Sierra 1500, creates a truck that excels in every scenario. Step inside and discover a cabin crafted with premium materials and packed with intuitive technology, ensuring you stay connected, comfortable, and in control. This is your opportunity to own a nearly new, top-tier GMC Sierra that offers unparalleled luxury and unmatched performance.</p> <p>Here are five of the most exciting features that make this 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>GMC MultiPro Tailgate:</strong> This innovative tailgate offers six distinct functions, transforming how you load, unload, and access your truck bed, making it incredibly versatile for work and play.</li> <li><strong>MULTICOLOUR 15" DIAGONAL HEAD-UP DISPLAY:</strong> Get crucial driving information projected directly onto your windshield in full colour, keeping your eyes on the road and your focus sharp.</li> <li><strong>Denali Premium Suspension with Adaptive Ride Control:</strong> Experience an incredibly smooth and controlled ride, as the suspension intelligently adjusts to road conditions, providing superior comfort and handling.</li> <li><strong>GMC Premium Information Display-13.4" diagonal Multicolour Touchscreen:</strong> A stunning, expansive touchscreen serves as the command centre for your infotainment, navigation, and vehicle settings, offering a seamless and intuitive user experience.</li> <li><strong>Bed View Camera with Trailer Camera Provisions:</strong> Gain enhanced visibility of your cargo bed and even monitor your trailer with integrated camera systems, making loading and towing more confident than ever.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

75,898 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Ultimate

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14500021

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Ultimate

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
75,898KM
VIN 1GTUUHE8XRZ100411

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y00411
  • Mileage 75,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the pinnacle of truck luxury and capability with this exceptional used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate, now available at Fort Motors. This isn't just a pickup truck; it's a statement of refined power and cutting-edge technology, designed to conquer any task while pampering its occupants. With only 75,898 kilometers on the odometer, this Sierra Denali Ultimate is ready to embark on its next adventure with you. Its commanding presence is matched by an interior that redefines comfort and connectivity, making every drive, whether it's a daily commute or a cross-country haul, an experience to savour.


This Sierra Denali Ultimate is engineered for those who demand the best. From its robust diesel engine to its advanced trailering systems, it's built to perform. The sophisticated Denali styling, combined with the rugged utility of a Sierra 1500, creates a truck that excels in every scenario. Step inside and discover a cabin crafted with premium materials and packed with intuitive technology, ensuring you stay connected, comfortable, and in control. This is your opportunity to own a nearly new, top-tier GMC Sierra that offers unparalleled luxury and unmatched performance.


Here are five of the most exciting features that make this 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate stand out:


  • GMC MultiPro Tailgate: This innovative tailgate offers six distinct functions, transforming how you load, unload, and access your truck bed, making it incredibly versatile for work and play.
  • MULTICOLOUR 15" DIAGONAL HEAD-UP DISPLAY: Get crucial driving information projected directly onto your windshield in full colour, keeping your eyes on the road and your focus sharp.
  • Denali Premium Suspension with Adaptive Ride Control: Experience an incredibly smooth and controlled ride, as the suspension intelligently adjusts to road conditions, providing superior comfort and handling.
  • GMC Premium Information Display-13.4" diagonal Multicolour Touchscreen: A stunning, expansive touchscreen serves as the command centre for your infotainment, navigation, and vehicle settings, offering a seamless and intuitive user experience.
  • Bed View Camera with Trailer Camera Provisions: Gain enhanced visibility of your cargo bed and even monitor your trailer with integrated camera systems, making loading and towing more confident than ever.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Pickup bed
Recovery hooks, chrome
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Denali Premium Suspension with Adaptive Ride Control
Hill Descent Control (Requires 4WD model.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs per corner
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor Sensors includes set of 4 sensors. Sensor functionality requires (UET) In-Vehicle Trailering App to be ordered with the vehicle and installed by the factory. Sensors will be shipped loose with the truck and will need to be...
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Active Exhaust, Dual, sport-mode enabled (Required and only available with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (N10) Dual exhaust.)

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Interior

universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Steering column, power rake and telescoping
Air vents, rear
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seats, heated second row outboard seats
Brake lining wear indicator
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child s...
MULTICOLOUR 15" DIAGONAL HEAD-UP DISPLAY
In-vehicle Trailering App, System includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder, trailer electrical diagnostics and Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System module
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
GMC Premium information Display-13.4" diagonal Multicolour I touch screen
USB ports, (2) charge-only, rear
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) interior power outlet)
Power outlet, interior power outlet, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)

Exterior

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Sunroof, power
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Bumper, front, body-colour lower
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
Mouldings, window surround, Chrome
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Tire, spare 255/80R17SL all-season, blackwall
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release, includes hitch area light
Tires, 275/50R22SL all-season, blackwall
Lighting, perimeter
Taillamps, LED LED signature taillight with LED stop, turn & reverse and Fade-on/Fade-off animation
Wipers, front rain-sensing
LPO, Wheel locks, set of 4 (dealer-installed)
Grille (Vader chrome header with Signature Denali Grille in vader chrome.)
GMC Front and Rear Logo, Vader Chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Deleted with (E3Z) Carbon Fibre Composite Bed.)
GMC MultiPro Power Steps, power-retractable with rearward articulating, (providing bed access). Foot activated running side board.

Safety

Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Hitch Guidance
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT
Bed View Camera camera in the CHMSL to show a view of the cargo bed, display located in infotainment screen, includes Two Trailer Camera Provisions (Includes Trailer View Camera Provisions and Trailer Assist Guidelines.)
Trailer Camera Provisions and trailer viewing software
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only
Buckle to Drive (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Tire Pressure Monitor System, auto learn includes Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear Seat Belt Indicator
Hitch View with image adjustment, Pan/Zoom/Tilt
3 years of OnStar & Connected Services Plan see onstar.ca for information, Includes access to OnStar Safety & Security Services and Connected Services. For eligible retail customers, this includes the OnStar Guardian app, Remote Access through the myGM...

Additional Features

Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2024 GMC Sierra 1500