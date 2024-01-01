$89,500+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 3500
HD AT4 - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
2024 GMC Sierra 3500
HD AT4 - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$89,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,214KM
VIN 1GT49VE75RF151887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,214 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off-Road Suspension, Power Pedals, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $93080 - Our Price is just $89500!
Take on the most arduous of tasks with this incredibly potent 2024 GMC 3500HD. This 2024 GMC Sierra 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This 2024 GMC 3500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 3500HD is all the truck you'll ever need.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 65,214 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is AT4. Get ready to shred with this Sierra HD AT4, complete with an off-road suspension package, skid plates, hill descent control, red recovery hooks, a spray on bedliner and a blacked-out front grille. This sweet truck also comes with leather cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, signature LED lighting, a larger 8 inch touchscreen premium infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability, stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry and a remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting. Additionally, this truck also comes with a useful rear vision camera with hitch guidance, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and a ProGrade trailering system with an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off-road Suspension, Power Pedals, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Power Options
Power pedals
Mechanical
Trailering equipment
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
2024 GMC Sierra 3500