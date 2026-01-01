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<p>Experience the future of driving with this exceptional used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L, now available at Fort Motors. This sophisticated SUV seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with unparalleled efficiency, making it the perfect companion for your daily commute and weekend adventures. Its all-wheel-drive capability ensures confidence on any road condition, while the hybrid powertrain delivers impressive fuel economy without compromising on performance. Step inside and discover a refined interior designed for comfort and convenience, packed with premium features that elevate every journey. With only 57,866 kilometers on the odometer, this CR-V Hybrid is ready to provide years of reliable and enjoyable driving.</p> <p>This 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L is more than just a vehicle; its a smart investment in your driving future. The advanced hybrid system means fewer stops at the pump and a reduced environmental footprint, all while offering a smooth and responsive driving experience. The EX-L trim level adds a touch of luxury and advanced functionality, ensuring you and your passengers are always comfortable and connected. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the open road, this CR-V Hybrid is engineered to impress.</p> <p>Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Hybrid Electric Motor with Engine Auto Stop-Start:</strong> Experience remarkable fuel efficiency and a quieter ride thanks to the intelligent hybrid system that seamlessly transitions between electric and gasoline power, and automatically shuts off the engine when stopped to conserve fuel.</li> <li><strong>Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access:</strong> Effortlessly load and unload your groceries, luggage, or gear with the convenient power liftgate, making your life easier with just the touch of a button.</li> <li><strong>Express Open/Close Sliding and Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade:</strong> Enjoy an open and airy cabin with the expansive sunroof, perfect for letting in natural light and fresh air on beautiful Canadian days.</li> <li><strong>Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW & Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow:</strong> Drive with enhanced peace of mind. This advanced safety suite helps prevent or mitigate frontal collisions and maintains a set distance from the vehicle ahead, even in traffic.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leather Steering Wheel:</strong> Conquer chilly mornings with the luxurious and practical heated leather steering wheel, providing warmth and comfort for your hands during colder drives.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

57,866 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
14446330

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

EX-L

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
57,866KM
VIN 2HKRS6H76RH214156

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y14156
  • Mileage 57,866 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the future of driving with this exceptional used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L, now available at Fort Motors. This sophisticated SUV seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with unparalleled efficiency, making it the perfect companion for your daily commute and weekend adventures. Its all-wheel-drive capability ensures confidence on any road condition, while the hybrid powertrain delivers impressive fuel economy without compromising on performance. Step inside and discover a refined interior designed for comfort and convenience, packed with premium features that elevate every journey. With only 57,866 kilometers on the odometer, this CR-V Hybrid is ready to provide years of reliable and enjoyable driving.


This 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L is more than just a vehicle; it's a smart investment in your driving future. The advanced hybrid system means fewer stops at the pump and a reduced environmental footprint, all while offering a smooth and responsive driving experience. The EX-L trim level adds a touch of luxury and advanced functionality, ensuring you and your passengers are always comfortable and connected. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road, this CR-V Hybrid is engineered to impress.


Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L:


  • Hybrid Electric Motor with Engine Auto Stop-Start: Experience remarkable fuel efficiency and a quieter ride thanks to the intelligent hybrid system that seamlessly transitions between electric and gasoline power, and automatically shuts off the engine when stopped to conserve fuel.
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access: Effortlessly load and unload your groceries, luggage, or gear with the convenient power liftgate, making your life easier with just the touch of a button.
  • Express Open/Close Sliding and Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade: Enjoy an open and airy cabin with the expansive sunroof, perfect for letting in natural light and fresh air on beautiful Canadian days.
  • Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW & Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow: Drive with enhanced peace of mind. This advanced safety suite helps prevent or mitigate frontal collisions and maintains a set distance from the vehicle ahead, even in traffic.
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Conquer chilly mornings with the luxurious and practical heated leather steering wheel, providing warmth and comfort for your hands during colder drives.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
53 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,300 kgs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
4.44 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L 16-Valve DOHC 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection and remote engine start
Transmission: Electric-CVT -inc: Drive-by-Wire Throttle System, Real Time AWD w/Intelligent Control System, (sport, normal, econ, snow) 4-mode drive system and steering wheel-mounted deceleration paddle selectors
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
HondaLink Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor (CTM)/Low Speed Braking Control

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
8 speakers
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid