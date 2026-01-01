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2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid
EX-L
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid
EX-L
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y14156
- Mileage 57,866 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the future of driving with this exceptional used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L, now available at Fort Motors. This sophisticated SUV seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with unparalleled efficiency, making it the perfect companion for your daily commute and weekend adventures. Its all-wheel-drive capability ensures confidence on any road condition, while the hybrid powertrain delivers impressive fuel economy without compromising on performance. Step inside and discover a refined interior designed for comfort and convenience, packed with premium features that elevate every journey. With only 57,866 kilometers on the odometer, this CR-V Hybrid is ready to provide years of reliable and enjoyable driving.
This 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L is more than just a vehicle; it's a smart investment in your driving future. The advanced hybrid system means fewer stops at the pump and a reduced environmental footprint, all while offering a smooth and responsive driving experience. The EX-L trim level adds a touch of luxury and advanced functionality, ensuring you and your passengers are always comfortable and connected. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road, this CR-V Hybrid is engineered to impress.
Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L:
- Hybrid Electric Motor with Engine Auto Stop-Start: Experience remarkable fuel efficiency and a quieter ride thanks to the intelligent hybrid system that seamlessly transitions between electric and gasoline power, and automatically shuts off the engine when stopped to conserve fuel.
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access: Effortlessly load and unload your groceries, luggage, or gear with the convenient power liftgate, making your life easier with just the touch of a button.
- Express Open/Close Sliding and Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade: Enjoy an open and airy cabin with the expansive sunroof, perfect for letting in natural light and fresh air on beautiful Canadian days.
- Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW & Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow: Drive with enhanced peace of mind. This advanced safety suite helps prevent or mitigate frontal collisions and maintains a set distance from the vehicle ahead, even in traffic.
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Conquer chilly mornings with the luxurious and practical heated leather steering wheel, providing warmth and comfort for your hands during colder drives.
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