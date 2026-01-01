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2025 Chevrolet Colorado
Colorado
2025 Chevrolet Colorado
Colorado
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y47003
- Mileage 17,647 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any road, any task, with the rugged and capable 2025 Chevrolet Colorado, now available at Fort Motors. This pre-owned pickup truck is more than just a vehicle; it's your partner in adventure and productivity. With only 17,647 kilometers on the odometer, this Colorado is just getting started, offering you a fantastic opportunity to own a modern, feature-packed truck ready for whatever you throw its way. Whether you're navigating city streets, tackling tough job sites, or heading off the beaten path, this Chevrolet Colorado is engineered to perform.
Step inside and experience a cabin designed for both comfort and control. The dual-zone automatic climate control ensures everyone stays comfortable, while the Driver Information Centre provides all the essential data at a glance. For those who demand versatility, the heavy-duty trailering package, integrated trailer brake controller, and advanced trailering features make towing a breeze. Plus, with its robust 4-wheel drive system and off-road suspension, this Colorado is built to handle challenging terrain with confidence.
Here are 5 features that truly make this 2025 Chevrolet Colorado stand out:
- TurboMax Engine: Unleash the power of the TurboMax engine, delivering an impressive 310 horsepower and a massive 430 lb-ft of torque. This means effortless acceleration and serious towing capability for all your hauling needs.
- Off-Road Suspension with 2-inch Lift: Elevate your adventures with the factory-installed 2-inch lift and wider chassis suspension. This setup provides enhanced ground clearance and a more commanding presence, ready to tackle off-road challenges with ease.
- StowFlex Tailgate with Lockable Storage: Experience innovation with the StowFlex tailgate, featuring a convenient, lockable storage compartment. Keep your tools, gear, or valuables secure and out of sight, adding a new level of practicality to your truck.
- Advanced Trailering Package & Hitch Guidance: Towing has never been simpler. The Advanced Trailering Package, combined with Hitch Guidance, provides dynamic visual cues to help you perfectly align your truck and trailer for hitching, making every towing job smoother and less stressful.
- Blind Zone Steering Assist with Trailering: Drive with enhanced awareness and confidence. This intelligent feature extends your blind zone monitoring to include your trailer, actively assisting you with steering to help prevent collisions when changing lanes.
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