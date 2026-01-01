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<p>Get ready to conquer any road, any task, with the rugged and capable 2025 Chevrolet Colorado, now available at Fort Motors. This pre-owned pickup truck is more than just a vehicle; its your partner in adventure and productivity. With only 17,647 kilometers on the odometer, this Colorado is just getting started, offering you a fantastic opportunity to own a modern, feature-packed truck ready for whatever you throw its way. Whether youre navigating city streets, tackling tough job sites, or heading off the beaten path, this Chevrolet Colorado is engineered to perform.</p> <p>Step inside and experience a cabin designed for both comfort and control. The dual-zone automatic climate control ensures everyone stays comfortable, while the Driver Information Centre provides all the essential data at a glance. For those who demand versatility, the heavy-duty trailering package, integrated trailer brake controller, and advanced trailering features make towing a breeze. Plus, with its robust 4-wheel drive system and off-road suspension, this Colorado is built to handle challenging terrain with confidence.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly make this 2025 Chevrolet Colorado stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>TurboMax Engine:</strong> Unleash the power of the TurboMax engine, delivering an impressive 310 horsepower and a massive 430 lb-ft of torque. This means effortless acceleration and serious towing capability for all your hauling needs.</li> <li><strong>Off-Road Suspension with 2-inch Lift:</strong> Elevate your adventures with the factory-installed 2-inch lift and wider chassis suspension. This setup provides enhanced ground clearance and a more commanding presence, ready to tackle off-road challenges with ease.</li> <li><strong>StowFlex Tailgate with Lockable Storage:</strong> Experience innovation with the StowFlex tailgate, featuring a convenient, lockable storage compartment. Keep your tools, gear, or valuables secure and out of sight, adding a new level of practicality to your truck.</li> <li><strong>Advanced Trailering Package & Hitch Guidance:</strong> Towing has never been simpler. The Advanced Trailering Package, combined with Hitch Guidance, provides dynamic visual cues to help you perfectly align your truck and trailer for hitching, making every towing job smoother and less stressful.</li> <li><strong>Blind Zone Steering Assist with Trailering:</strong> Drive with enhanced awareness and confidence. This intelligent feature extends your blind zone monitoring to include your trailer, actively assisting you with steering to help prevent collisions when changing lanes.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2025 Chevrolet Colorado

17,647 KM

Details Description Features

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2025 Chevrolet Colorado

Colorado

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14136535

2025 Chevrolet Colorado

Colorado

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
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Used
17,647KM
VIN 1GCPTEEK8S1247003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y47003
  • Mileage 17,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to conquer any road, any task, with the rugged and capable 2025 Chevrolet Colorado, now available at Fort Motors. This pre-owned pickup truck is more than just a vehicle; it's your partner in adventure and productivity. With only 17,647 kilometers on the odometer, this Colorado is just getting started, offering you a fantastic opportunity to own a modern, feature-packed truck ready for whatever you throw its way. Whether you're navigating city streets, tackling tough job sites, or heading off the beaten path, this Chevrolet Colorado is engineered to perform.


Step inside and experience a cabin designed for both comfort and control. The dual-zone automatic climate control ensures everyone stays comfortable, while the Driver Information Centre provides all the essential data at a glance. For those who demand versatility, the heavy-duty trailering package, integrated trailer brake controller, and advanced trailering features make towing a breeze. Plus, with its robust 4-wheel drive system and off-road suspension, this Colorado is built to handle challenging terrain with confidence.


Here are 5 features that truly make this 2025 Chevrolet Colorado stand out:


  • TurboMax Engine: Unleash the power of the TurboMax engine, delivering an impressive 310 horsepower and a massive 430 lb-ft of torque. This means effortless acceleration and serious towing capability for all your hauling needs.
  • Off-Road Suspension with 2-inch Lift: Elevate your adventures with the factory-installed 2-inch lift and wider chassis suspension. This setup provides enhanced ground clearance and a more commanding presence, ready to tackle off-road challenges with ease.
  • StowFlex Tailgate with Lockable Storage: Experience innovation with the StowFlex tailgate, featuring a convenient, lockable storage compartment. Keep your tools, gear, or valuables secure and out of sight, adding a new level of practicality to your truck.
  • Advanced Trailering Package & Hitch Guidance: Towing has never been simpler. The Advanced Trailering Package, combined with Hitch Guidance, provides dynamic visual cues to help you perfectly align your truck and trailer for hitching, making every towing job smoother and less stressful.
  • Blind Zone Steering Assist with Trailering: Drive with enhanced awareness and confidence. This intelligent feature extends your blind zone monitoring to include your trailer, actively assisting you with steering to help prevent collisions when changing lanes.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Rear Park Assist
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Door locks, rear child security
Rear seat reminder
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
Hitch View
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour.
Seat Belt, Black
Rear Seat Belt Indicator
Daytime Running Lamps, Halogen
Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
Blind Zone Steering Assist with Trailering

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
Pickup box
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Differential, automatic locking rear
Frame, fully-boxed
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Trailering Package, heavy-duty includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector
Engine air filtration monitor
Trailering App
Alternator, 220 AMP
Engine control, stop/start system disable button
Radiator Grille Shutters, automatic
GVWR, 6250 lbs. (2835 kg)
Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control includes transfer case shield
Battery, AGM, 800 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating, 12V
Switch, Flexride mode system
Suspension, Off-Road 2-inch factory-installed lift and wider chassis
Vehicle health management, provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Engine, TurboMax (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm)

Exterior

Wheel Flares
Door handles, black
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Mouldings, Black beltline
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable
Wheel, spare, 17 x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel
Engine cover, appearance
Mirror caps, painted (Painted Black.)
Glass, solar glazing front side windows
Glass, privacy glazing rear side windows
Locking cylinder Tailgate, keyed cylinder lock
StowFlex Tailgate, storage compartment, lockable

Interior

Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Handles, door release, front and rear, Jet Black
Lighting, interior, centre dome
Steering column, tilt, manual
Lighting, interior
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Air vents, rear
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding bench with storage
Driver Information Centre, 11" diagonal fully-digital display
Power outlet, 12-volt located in centre console bin
Console, floor front compartment with cup holders and cell phone storage
Heater, air conditioning duct, rear passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Additional Features

Advanced Trailering Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2025 Chevrolet Colorado