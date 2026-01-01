2025 Chevrolet Colorado

Hill Descent Control

Rear Park Assist

Following Distance Indicator

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Door locks, rear child security

Rear seat reminder

Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu

Hitch View

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour.

Seat Belt, Black

Rear Seat Belt Indicator

Daytime Running Lamps, Halogen

Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking