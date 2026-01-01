Menu
Looking for a powerful and capable SUV that can handle anything Canada throws your way? Check out this used 2025 Ford Expedition Tremor, currently available at Carpages.ca! This rugged SUV is ready for adventure, boasting a bold design and a long list of features designed to enhance your driving experience. With only 6012KM on the odometer, this Expedition is practically brand new and ready to hit the road.

This Expedition Tremor is built for both on-road comfort and off-road capability. Its equipped with a powerful 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission, providing impressive performance and efficiency. The 4-wheel drive system, combined with the Terrain Management System, allows you to conquer various terrains with ease. Inside, youll find a luxurious and functional cabin with premium materials and advanced technology.

Here are five standout features that make this Expedition Tremor a must-see:

Tremor-Specific Off-Road Prowess: This Expedition Tremor is built for adventure, with features like a 3.73 Axle Ratio w/Electronic Locking Differential, 2 Skid Plates, and a Terrain Management System with selectable drive modes.
Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats: Enjoy year-round comfort with the heated and ventilated leather-trimmed front captains chairs.
Advanced Safety Technology: Drive with confidence thanks to features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), and a Back-Up Camera.
Panoramic Vista Roof: Enjoy the open road with the Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Vista Roof.
Connectivity Package: Stay connected on the go with the Ford connectivity package, which will be active for 7 years from the warranty start date.

2025 Ford Expedition

6,012 KM

$98,995

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Expedition

Tremor

13473250

2025 Ford Expedition

Tremor

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$98,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,012KM
VIN 1FMJU1RG9SEA61475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour BLACK ONYX/ELECTRIC SPICE, LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATED/VENT FRONT CAPTAIN'S CHAI
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y61475
  • Mileage 6,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and capable SUV that can handle anything Canada throws your way? Check out this used 2025 Ford Expedition Tremor, currently available at Carpages.ca! This rugged SUV is ready for adventure, boasting a bold design and a long list of features designed to enhance your driving experience. With only 6012KM on the odometer, this Expedition is practically brand new and ready to hit the road.


This Expedition Tremor is built for both on-road comfort and off-road capability. It's equipped with a powerful 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission, providing impressive performance and efficiency. The 4-wheel drive system, combined with the Terrain Management System, allows you to conquer various terrains with ease. Inside, you'll find a luxurious and functional cabin with premium materials and advanced technology.


Here are five standout features that make this Expedition Tremor a must-see:


  • Tremor-Specific Off-Road Prowess: This Expedition Tremor is built for adventure, with features like a 3.73 Axle Ratio w/Electronic Locking Differential, 2 Skid Plates, and a Terrain Management System with selectable drive modes.
  • Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats: Enjoy year-round comfort with the heated and ventilated leather-trimmed front captain's chairs.
  • Advanced Safety Technology: Drive with confidence thanks to features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), and a Back-Up Camera.
  • Panoramic Vista Roof: Enjoy the open road with the Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Vista Roof.
  • Connectivity Package: Stay connected on the go with the Ford connectivity package, which will be active for 7 years from the warranty start date.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
2 Skid Plates
88 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST HIGH OUTPUT
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output -inc: auto start-stop technology
3.73 Axle Ratio w/Electronic Locking Differential -inc: Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow (HDTT), 2-speed automatic 4WD w/neutral towing capability
Terrain Management System -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, sport, tow/haul, eco, slippery, off-road and rock crawl

Exterior

Fog Lights
Running Boards
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Grille w/Metal-Look Bar
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Power Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Vista Roof 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Dk Carbonized Grey Painted Alum -inc: electric spice pocket
Tires: P275/70R18E All-Terrain BSW
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Keypad
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Stone Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Stone Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Reverse Brake Assist
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Evasion Assist
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

STAR WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift capability
EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A STANDARD PACKAGE
BLACK ONYX/ELECTRIC SPICE, LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATED/VENT FRONT CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS
CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE (1-TIME PURCHASE)
CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE (1-TIME PURCHASE) -inc: Select option for a 1-time purchase of Ford connectivity package, Ford connectivity package will be active for 7 years on this vehicle (non-transferrable to another VIN) from warranty start date, Requires ac...
BLACK ONYX/ELECTRIC SPICE, LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATED/VENT FRONT CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: perforated seat inserts w/accent stitching and Tremor logo on front row seatback, 10-way power driver w/memory (power function for tilt, lumbar and recline) and 8-way p...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

$98,995

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2025 Ford Expedition