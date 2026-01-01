$98,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Expedition
Tremor
2025 Ford Expedition
Tremor
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$98,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour BLACK ONYX/ELECTRIC SPICE, LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATED/VENT FRONT CAPTAIN'S CHAI
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y61475
- Mileage 6,012 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and capable SUV that can handle anything Canada throws your way? Check out this used 2025 Ford Expedition Tremor, currently available at Carpages.ca! This rugged SUV is ready for adventure, boasting a bold design and a long list of features designed to enhance your driving experience. With only 6012KM on the odometer, this Expedition is practically brand new and ready to hit the road.
This Expedition Tremor is built for both on-road comfort and off-road capability. It's equipped with a powerful 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission, providing impressive performance and efficiency. The 4-wheel drive system, combined with the Terrain Management System, allows you to conquer various terrains with ease. Inside, you'll find a luxurious and functional cabin with premium materials and advanced technology.
Here are five standout features that make this Expedition Tremor a must-see:
- Tremor-Specific Off-Road Prowess: This Expedition Tremor is built for adventure, with features like a 3.73 Axle Ratio w/Electronic Locking Differential, 2 Skid Plates, and a Terrain Management System with selectable drive modes.
- Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats: Enjoy year-round comfort with the heated and ventilated leather-trimmed front captain's chairs.
- Advanced Safety Technology: Drive with confidence thanks to features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), and a Back-Up Camera.
- Panoramic Vista Roof: Enjoy the open road with the Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Vista Roof.
- Connectivity Package: Stay connected on the go with the Ford connectivity package, which will be active for 7 years from the warranty start date.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fort Motors
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
250-785-6661