Looking for a powerful and luxurious pickup that can handle anything Canada throws your way? Check out this used 2025 Ford F-150 Lariat, now available at Fort Motors! This Agate Black beauty boasts a sleek design and a comfortable Black Activex interior, perfect for both work and weekend adventures. With only 12,032 KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. Equipped with a robust 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine and 4-wheel drive, youll have the power and capability to conquer any terrain.

This F-150 Lariat is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the advanced technology to the premium comfort, this truck is built to impress. The Lariat Black Appearance Package adds a touch of sophistication, while the integrated towing features make hauling a breeze. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional truck – visit Fort Motors today and experience the difference!

Here are five standout features of this 2025 Ford F-150 Lariat:

Twin Panel Moonroof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine with this luxurious feature.
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner: Protect your truck bed from the elements and wear and tear.
Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Blind Spot Information System and Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera.
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
Sync 4 Wireless Phone Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your smartphone and enjoy your favourite apps and music.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2025 Ford F-150

12,032 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford F-150

Lariat

13287092

2025 Ford F-150

Lariat

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,032KM
VIN 1FTFW5L87SKE13631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black, Activex Bucket Seats
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X13631
  • Mileage 12,032 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and luxurious pickup that can handle anything Canada throws your way? Check out this used 2025 Ford F-150 Lariat, now available at Fort Motors! This Agate Black beauty boasts a sleek design and a comfortable Black Activex interior, perfect for both work and weekend adventures. With only 12,032 KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. Equipped with a robust 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine and 4-wheel drive, you'll have the power and capability to conquer any terrain.


This F-150 Lariat is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the advanced technology to the premium comfort, this truck is built to impress. The Lariat Black Appearance Package adds a touch of sophistication, while the integrated towing features make hauling a breeze. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional truck – visit Fort Motors today and experience the difference!


Here are five standout features of this 2025 Ford F-150 Lariat:


  • Twin Panel Moonroof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine with this luxurious feature.
  • Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner: Protect your truck bed from the elements and wear and tear.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Blind Spot Information System and Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera.
  • Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
  • Sync 4 Wireless Phone Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your smartphone and enjoy your favourite apps and music.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
GVWR: 7,200 lbs (3,266 kgs)
907.2 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
integrated storage
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
TIRES: 275/60R20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN A/T

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Connected Navigation -inc: 1-year trial, Navigation services require SYNC4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass terms for details), Eligible vehicles receive a complimentar...
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Sync 4 Wireless Phone Connectivity

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert with Reverse Brake Assist

Additional Features

TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
Lariat Black Appearance Package
EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A STANDARD
Tow/Haul Package
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift w/progressive range select and selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER W/CARPET MATS
LARIAT BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Black Grille, Single Exhaust w/No Tip, Black Exterior Badging, Grey Box Side Decal, 6" Black Running Boards, Wheels: 20" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Body-Colour Door Handles & Sk...
TOW/HAUL PACKAGE -inc: Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
BLACK, ACTIVEX BUCKET SEATS
EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A STANDARD -inc: SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Sirius 360L, 12" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, wireless phone connection, cloud connected, AppLink w/App catalog, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compa...
BLACK, ACTIVEX TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS (B) -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver seat and 8-way power front passenger, power lumbar driver/passenger, memory driver's seat and flow through console w/floor shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2025 Ford F-150