$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford F-150
Lariat
2025 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black, Activex Bucket Seats
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X13631
- Mileage 12,032 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and luxurious pickup that can handle anything Canada throws your way? Check out this used 2025 Ford F-150 Lariat, now available at Fort Motors! This Agate Black beauty boasts a sleek design and a comfortable Black Activex interior, perfect for both work and weekend adventures. With only 12,032 KM on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. Equipped with a robust 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine and 4-wheel drive, you'll have the power and capability to conquer any terrain.
This F-150 Lariat is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the advanced technology to the premium comfort, this truck is built to impress. The Lariat Black Appearance Package adds a touch of sophistication, while the integrated towing features make hauling a breeze. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional truck – visit Fort Motors today and experience the difference!
Here are five standout features of this 2025 Ford F-150 Lariat:
- Twin Panel Moonroof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine with this luxurious feature.
- Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner: Protect your truck bed from the elements and wear and tear.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Blind Spot Information System and Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera.
- Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
- Sync 4 Wireless Phone Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your smartphone and enjoy your favourite apps and music.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fort Motors
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
250-785-6661