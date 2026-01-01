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<p>Looking for a truck thats ready for anything Canada throws at it? Fort Motors has the perfect solution with this rugged and capable used 2025 Ford F-150 XLT. With only 30,676 kilometers on the odometer, this F-150 is just getting started and is eager to tackle your toughest jobs and most adventurous getaways. Its powerful gasoline engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and robust 4-wheel drive, ensures you have the confidence and capability to conquer any terrain, from city streets to backroads. The spacious 4-door cab offers plenty of room for passengers and gear, making it the ideal partner for work or play.</p> <p>This F-150 XLT isnt just about brute strength; its packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind. Whether youre hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply navigating your daily commute, this truck is engineered for performance and comfort. The XLT trim level brings a host of practical and advanced features that make every drive more enjoyable and efficient. Come down to Fort Motors and see how this 2025 Ford F-150 XLT can elevate your driving.</p> <p>Here are five features that truly make this F-150 XLT stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Advanced Safety Features:</strong> Drive with unparalleled confidence thanks to a suite of intelligent safety technologies, including BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert and Reverse Brake Assist, Collision Mitigation-Front with Intersection Assist, and Automatic High-Beam Headlamps.</li> <li><strong>Class IV Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control:</strong> Ready to haul your toys or work equipment? This F-150 comes equipped with a robust Class IV hitch and Trailer Sway Control, ensuring stable and secure towing for your peace of mind.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect™ 5G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected wherever you roam. This F-150 offers integrated 5G Wi-Fi capability, allowing you to stream, work, or entertain on the go.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive with Electronic Transfer Case:</strong> Conquer any Canadian weather or off-road challenge with the confidence of a true 4x4 system, featuring an electronic transfer case for seamless engagement.</li> <li><strong>Integrated Storage Solutions:</strong> From the instrument panel bin and dashboard storage to the underseat storage in the rear and door bins, this F-150 is designed with clever storage compartments to keep your cabin organized and essentials within reach.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2025 Ford F-150

30,676 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14285720

2025 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
30,676KM
VIN 1FTFW3L83SKE50650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,676 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a truck that's ready for anything Canada throws at it? Fort Motors has the perfect solution with this rugged and capable used 2025 Ford F-150 XLT. With only 30,676 kilometers on the odometer, this F-150 is just getting started and is eager to tackle your toughest jobs and most adventurous getaways. Its powerful gasoline engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and robust 4-wheel drive, ensures you have the confidence and capability to conquer any terrain, from city streets to backroads. The spacious 4-door cab offers plenty of room for passengers and gear, making it the ideal partner for work or play.


This F-150 XLT isn't just about brute strength; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply navigating your daily commute, this truck is engineered for performance and comfort. The XLT trim level brings a host of practical and advanced features that make every drive more enjoyable and efficient. Come down to Fort Motors and see how this 2025 Ford F-150 XLT can elevate your driving.


Here are five features that truly make this F-150 XLT stand out:


  • Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Advanced Safety Features: Drive with unparalleled confidence thanks to a suite of intelligent safety technologies, including BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert and Reverse Brake Assist, Collision Mitigation-Front with Intersection Assist, and Automatic High-Beam Headlamps.
  • Class IV Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control: Ready to haul your toys or work equipment? This F-150 comes equipped with a robust Class IV hitch and Trailer Sway Control, ensuring stable and secure towing for your peace of mind.
  • FordPass Connect™ 5G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected wherever you roam. This F-150 offers integrated 5G Wi-Fi capability, allowing you to stream, work, or entertain on the go.
  • 4-Wheel Drive with Electronic Transfer Case: Conquer any Canadian weather or off-road challenge with the confidence of a true 4x4 system, featuring an electronic transfer case for seamless engagement.
  • Integrated Storage Solutions: From the instrument panel bin and dashboard storage to the underseat storage in the rear and door bins, this F-150 is designed with clever storage compartments to keep your cabin organized and essentials within reach.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 7,200 lbs (3,266 kgs)
916.3 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Black grille
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
integrated storage
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert with Reverse Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2025 Ford F-150