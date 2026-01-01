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2025 Ford F-150
XLT
2025 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,676 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a truck that's ready for anything Canada throws at it? Fort Motors has the perfect solution with this rugged and capable used 2025 Ford F-150 XLT. With only 30,676 kilometers on the odometer, this F-150 is just getting started and is eager to tackle your toughest jobs and most adventurous getaways. Its powerful gasoline engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and robust 4-wheel drive, ensures you have the confidence and capability to conquer any terrain, from city streets to backroads. The spacious 4-door cab offers plenty of room for passengers and gear, making it the ideal partner for work or play.
This F-150 XLT isn't just about brute strength; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply navigating your daily commute, this truck is engineered for performance and comfort. The XLT trim level brings a host of practical and advanced features that make every drive more enjoyable and efficient. Come down to Fort Motors and see how this 2025 Ford F-150 XLT can elevate your driving.
Here are five features that truly make this F-150 XLT stand out:
- Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Advanced Safety Features: Drive with unparalleled confidence thanks to a suite of intelligent safety technologies, including BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert and Reverse Brake Assist, Collision Mitigation-Front with Intersection Assist, and Automatic High-Beam Headlamps.
- Class IV Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control: Ready to haul your toys or work equipment? This F-150 comes equipped with a robust Class IV hitch and Trailer Sway Control, ensuring stable and secure towing for your peace of mind.
- FordPass Connect™ 5G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected wherever you roam. This F-150 offers integrated 5G Wi-Fi capability, allowing you to stream, work, or entertain on the go.
- 4-Wheel Drive with Electronic Transfer Case: Conquer any Canadian weather or off-road challenge with the confidence of a true 4x4 system, featuring an electronic transfer case for seamless engagement.
- Integrated Storage Solutions: From the instrument panel bin and dashboard storage to the underseat storage in the rear and door bins, this F-150 is designed with clever storage compartments to keep your cabin organized and essentials within reach.
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250-785-6661