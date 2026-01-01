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2025 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
2025 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style, versatility, and advanced technology with this pre-owned 2025 Hyundai KONA Preferred, now available at Fort Motors. This all-wheel-drive SUV crossover is designed for those who crave adventure without compromising on comfort or safety. Its sleek exterior, featuring body-coloured accents and a striking black grille, is matched by an interior packed with thoughtful amenities. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, the KONA Preferred offers a smooth and responsive ride, thanks to its intelligent variable transmission and multi-link rear suspension. With only 35,300 kilometers on the odometer, this KONA is ready to be your trusted companion for many more journeys to come.
Step inside and experience a cabin crafted for convenience and enjoyment. The KONA Preferred boasts a premium feel with its full cloth headliner and metal-look interior accents. Stay connected and entertained with the intuitive infotainment system, and enjoy the comfort of heated front bucket seats and a heated leather steering wheel, perfect for those crisp Canadian mornings. The spacious cargo area, complete with a rigid cargo cover and concealed storage, ensures you have room for all your gear. Plus, with a suite of advanced safety features, you can drive with confidence, knowing you and your passengers are well-protected.
Here are five features that truly make this 2025 Hyundai KONA Preferred stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy highways to gravel backroads, thanks to the KONA's capable all-wheel-drive system.
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel & Heated Front Bucket Seats: Experience ultimate comfort during colder months with these luxurious amenities, ensuring a warm and inviting drive no matter the temperature.
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop-and-Go: Enjoy a more relaxed and safer driving experience on the highway, as the ACC automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a set distance from the vehicle ahead.
- Express Open/Close Sliding and Tilting Glass Sunroof: Let in the sunshine and fresh air with the touch of a button, enhancing the spacious and airy feel of the KONA's cabin.
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) & Forward Collision Avoidance: Drive with enhanced peace of mind, as these advanced safety systems actively monitor your surroundings and help prevent potential collisions.
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