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<p>Discover the perfect blend of style, versatility, and advanced technology with this pre-owned 2025 Hyundai KONA Preferred, now available at Fort Motors. This all-wheel-drive SUV crossover is designed for those who crave adventure without compromising on comfort or safety. Its sleek exterior, featuring body-coloured accents and a striking black grille, is matched by an interior packed with thoughtful amenities. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, the KONA Preferred offers a smooth and responsive ride, thanks to its intelligent variable transmission and multi-link rear suspension. With only 35,300 kilometers on the odometer, this KONA is ready to be your trusted companion for many more journeys to come.</p> <p>Step inside and experience a cabin crafted for convenience and enjoyment. The KONA Preferred boasts a premium feel with its full cloth headliner and metal-look interior accents. Stay connected and entertained with the intuitive infotainment system, and enjoy the comfort of heated front bucket seats and a heated leather steering wheel, perfect for those crisp Canadian mornings. The spacious cargo area, complete with a rigid cargo cover and concealed storage, ensures you have room for all your gear. Plus, with a suite of advanced safety features, you can drive with confidence, knowing you and your passengers are well-protected.</p> <p>Here are five features that truly make this 2025 Hyundai KONA Preferred stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy highways to gravel backroads, thanks to the KONAs capable all-wheel-drive system.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leather Steering Wheel & Heated Front Bucket Seats:</strong> Experience ultimate comfort during colder months with these luxurious amenities, ensuring a warm and inviting drive no matter the temperature.</li> <li><strong>Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop-and-Go:</strong> Enjoy a more relaxed and safer driving experience on the highway, as the ACC automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a set distance from the vehicle ahead.</li> <li><strong>Express Open/Close Sliding and Tilting Glass Sunroof:</strong> Let in the sunshine and fresh air with the touch of a button, enhancing the spacious and airy feel of the KONAs cabin.</li> <li><strong>Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) & Forward Collision Avoidance:</strong> Drive with enhanced peace of mind, as these advanced safety systems actively monitor your surroundings and help prevent potential collisions.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2025 Hyundai KONA

35,300 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

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14461174

2025 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

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$CALL

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Used
35,300KM
VIN KM8HCCAB1SU325629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style, versatility, and advanced technology with this pre-owned 2025 Hyundai KONA Preferred, now available at Fort Motors. This all-wheel-drive SUV crossover is designed for those who crave adventure without compromising on comfort or safety. Its sleek exterior, featuring body-coloured accents and a striking black grille, is matched by an interior packed with thoughtful amenities. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, the KONA Preferred offers a smooth and responsive ride, thanks to its intelligent variable transmission and multi-link rear suspension. With only 35,300 kilometers on the odometer, this KONA is ready to be your trusted companion for many more journeys to come.


Step inside and experience a cabin crafted for convenience and enjoyment. The KONA Preferred boasts a premium feel with its full cloth headliner and metal-look interior accents. Stay connected and entertained with the intuitive infotainment system, and enjoy the comfort of heated front bucket seats and a heated leather steering wheel, perfect for those crisp Canadian mornings. The spacious cargo area, complete with a rigid cargo cover and concealed storage, ensures you have room for all your gear. Plus, with a suite of advanced safety features, you can drive with confidence, knowing you and your passengers are well-protected.


Here are five features that truly make this 2025 Hyundai KONA Preferred stand out:


  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy highways to gravel backroads, thanks to the KONA's capable all-wheel-drive system.
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel & Heated Front Bucket Seats: Experience ultimate comfort during colder months with these luxurious amenities, ensuring a warm and inviting drive no matter the temperature.
  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop-and-Go: Enjoy a more relaxed and safer driving experience on the highway, as the ACC automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a set distance from the vehicle ahead.
  • Express Open/Close Sliding and Tilting Glass Sunroof: Let in the sunshine and fresh air with the touch of a button, enhancing the spacious and airy feel of the KONA's cabin.
  • Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) & Forward Collision Avoidance: Drive with enhanced peace of mind, as these advanced safety systems actively monitor your surroundings and help prevent potential collisions.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
47 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC 16-Valve Inline 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: shift-by-cable and drive mode select
6.05 Axle Ratio
4244# Gvwr

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Bluelink+ Tracker System
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat and height adjustable front passenger's seat
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/stop-and-go capability

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BlueLink
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Forward Collision Avoidance (Car/Ped/CYC/Junction Turning & Crossing)

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 18" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P215/55R18 All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2025 Hyundai KONA