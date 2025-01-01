Menu
Account
Sign In

2026 Honda CRF450R

Details

$12,699

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Honda CRF450R

Watch This Vehicle
12814102

2026 Honda CRF450R

Location

Honda Fort St John

8708 100 Ave, Fort St John, BC V1J 1X1

250-785-1293

Contact Seller

$12,699

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN JH2PE0729TK900077

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # B900077
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Honda Fort St John

Used 2025 Honda Tester12 NT1100 for sale in Fort St John, BC
2025 Honda Tester12 NT1100 0 $18,744 + tax & lic
Used 2026 Honda CRF450R for sale in Fort St John, BC
2026 Honda CRF450R 0 $12,699 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Honda CB750 for sale in Fort St John, BC
2025 Honda CB750 0 $11,594 + tax & lic

Email Honda Fort St John

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Honda Fort St John

Honda Fort St John

8708 100 Ave, Fort St John, BC V1J 1X1

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-1293

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,699

+ taxes & licensing>

Honda Fort St John

250-785-1293

2026 Honda CRF450R