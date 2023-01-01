$14,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
LS EXT. CAB 4X4
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9973631
- Stock #: 8454-1
- VIN: 1GCHK39U84E234237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 8454-1
- Mileage 220,983 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived! This 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS Extented Cab Long Box, Powered By A 6.0L V8, 4 Speed Auto, Air Conditioning, Tilt, Cruise, Power Driver's Seat, Power Windows & Locks, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Trailer Tow Package, Trailer Mirror's, Spray In Box Liner, Matching Canopy. Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test And Checkout This Hard To Find Truck In A Long Box For Yourself!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From ABH Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.