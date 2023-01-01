Menu
2005 Pontiac G6

63,728 KM

$10,980

+ tax & licensing
$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2005 Pontiac G6

2005 Pontiac G6

LT

2005 Pontiac G6

LT

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Logo_AccidentFree

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

63,728KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10216320
  • Stock #: 8467-1
  • VIN: 1G2ZG528X54161995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8467-1
  • Mileage 63,728 KM

Vehicle Description

You will not find a lower mileage, cleaner car around! V-6 powered, new brakes and rotors all the way around. The body and interior are flawless....They just dont get any nicer then this! Come test drive for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Tilt Ste
Side Head Curtain Airbag

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

