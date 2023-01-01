$10,980+ tax & licensing
2005 Pontiac G6
LT
Location
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
63,728KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10216320
- Stock #: 8467-1
- VIN: 1G2ZG528X54161995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 8467-1
- Mileage 63,728 KM
Vehicle Description
You will not find a lower mileage, cleaner car around! V-6 powered, new brakes and rotors all the way around. The body and interior are flawless....They just dont get any nicer then this! Come test drive for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Sun Roof
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Safety
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Tilt Ste
Side Head Curtain Airbag
