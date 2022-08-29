$14,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363
2008 Honda Ridgeline
EX-L 4WD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9315163
- Stock #: 8409
- VIN: 2HJKY16558H000407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 8409
- Mileage 186,899 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived! This 2008 Honda Ridgeline EX-L Crewcab 4WD. Has A 3.5L Vtec, Paired With A 5 Speed O/D Auto, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tilt Steering, Cruise, Power Group, Power Mirror's, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear Backup Camera, Sliding Rear Window, Power Sliding Sunroof, Trailer Hitch, Matching Leer Canopy, Alloys, This Honda Ridgeline Also Comes With A Claims Free Carfax Report. Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive You Won't Be Disappointed!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From ABH Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.