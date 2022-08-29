Menu
2008 Honda Ridgeline

186,899 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
EX-L 4WD

Location

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

186,899KM
Used
  VIN: 2HJKY16558H000407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8409
  • Mileage 186,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived! This 2008 Honda Ridgeline EX-L Crewcab 4WD. Has A 3.5L Vtec, Paired With A 5 Speed O/D Auto, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tilt Steering, Cruise, Power Group, Power Mirror's, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear Backup Camera, Sliding Rear Window, Power Sliding Sunroof, Trailer Hitch, Matching Leer Canopy, Alloys, This Honda Ridgeline Also Comes With A Claims Free Carfax Report. Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive You Won't Be Disappointed!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Box Liner
Climate Control
Air Conditioning R134a
Power Heated Mirrors
Sun Roof
Rear Window Slider
AMFM Stereo

