2010 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4, 2-door hardtop with only 87,484 km! Powered by a 3.8L V6 engine and 6-speed manual transmission. Original BC vehicle with a clean, accident-free Carfax report. This rugged Jeep is fully prepped for your next adventure off the beaten path! Dlr#9243

2010 Jeep Wrangler

87,484 KM

$23,880

+ tax & licensing
2010 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4WD

2010 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Logo_NoBadges

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,484KM
VIN 1J4AA2D18AL165594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8599
  • Mileage 87,484 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4, 2-door hardtop with only 87,484 km! Powered by a 3.8L V6 engine and 6-speed manual transmission. Original BC vehicle with a clean, accident-free Carfax report. This rugged Jeep is fully prepped for your next adventure off the beaten path! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Second Row

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2010 Jeep Wrangler